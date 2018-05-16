Stage set for return of Hardware + Tools Middle East 2018 in Dubai

With over 180 brands showcased by 115 exhibitors, Hardware + Tools Middle East, the dedicated regional trade fair for tools, materials and machinery, is set for an impressive three-day run at the Dubai International Convention and Exhibition Centre from 2nd April 2018.

A resurgent Gulf construction sector and favourable oil prices has set the stage for renewed demand for hardware, tools and machinery across the region, as international and local exhibitors look to generate new business through profitable interactions at the show.

“We’re optimistic about the upbeat sentiment that prevails in the regional hardware and tools market, and this is borne out by not only a resurgent construction sector, but by Dubai’s position as a key trading partner for this segment with global economic powerhouses such as USA, China, Italy, Germany, and India,” said Ahmed Pauwels, CEO of Messe Frankfurt Middle East, the organiser of Hardware + Tools Middle East.

“We’ve seen a continued surge in steel consumption across the region fed by demand from the construction sector. This has also led to a corresponding rise in demand for quality steel fabrication and metal working tools and systems, which this year has become a special focus at Hardware + Tools Middle East.

“We’ve brought a number of leading specialists in the metal and wood-working fields in response to a perceived regional requirement and this is one of the focus areas of the show,” Pauwels added.

Headline returning exhibitors this week include Middle East Fuji, the regional distributor for German brands Metabo and Knipex, along with the Nitto Kohki Power tools from Japan.

Dar Al Mas, the sole local distributor for Wiha, also returns in 2018, with both exhibitors expecting to generate considerable fresh business interest. Ronny Lindskog, Chief Sales Officer of Wiha said: “Wiha will return to Hardware + Tools Middle East to offer the professional workers in UAE and the Middle East a wide range of high-quality premium tools.”

“Our tools are characterised by their use of the latest manufacturing technologies, application-oriented innovations, ergonomic superiority, top quality, absolute reliability and long service life. In short, tools that make work noticeably easier. Wiha provides a comprehensive range of tool concepts and sets, screwdrivers, torque tools, multitools, L-keys, bits, pliers, soft-faced hammers and much more,” added Lindskog.

A number of prominent brands and distributors will also make their first foray at Hardware + Tools Middle East 2018, including DMG MORI Technology from Japan, Junco Trading, mrUsta, Narex, Arwani Trading, Passtech Machine Tools, Golden Sands Abrasives, and Pro Arc.

Ajit Nair, CEO of Pro Arc, manufacturers of CNC cutting machines from India, said: “We’re at Hardware + Tools Middle East 2018 to develop a sales and dealer network in the UAE, as we see a lot of prospects of new business related to construction, pre-engineered buildings, infrastructure, boiler manufacturers, heavy fabrication and EPC projects.”

Hardware + Tools Middle 2018 returns with the popular Tool It! Challenge, where the UAE’s most skilled tool operators do battle in a live competition, testing skill, speed and smarts across metal and wood working categories.

Top brands will also deliver live demonstrations at the three-day event’s Expert Zone, a dedicated area showcasing the latest innovative solutions and machine tools shaping the future of all types of industries, from fabrication and metal working to oil & gas and outdoor landscaping.