The global wheat protein market will exhibit a moderate rise between the period 2017 and 2026, as slated by a new Future Market Insights report. The report estimates worldwide sales of wheat protein to reach approximately US$ 4,000 Mn in revenues by 2026-end.

Wheat Protein to Seek Huge Adoption in Cosmetics Industry as an Emulsifier

Surging health concerns among consumers will spur adoption of wheat protein owing to their provision of high nutritional value in food products. Increasing prevalence of diabetes and obesity have further fuelled adoption of wheat protein, as it is low in calorie content, thereby enabling regulation of blood-glucose level and weight reduction. Presence of gluten in wheat protein, which acts as an emulsifier, has led its adoption in the cosmetics industry. Tremendous adoption of wheat protein is being observed among sportsmen & gym-obsessed individuals, in order to enhance strength and gain muscles. In addition, growing use of wheat protein in animal feed as additives will further stoke its demand across the globe in the upcoming years. Increasing consumer inclination towards meat-free diets will remain a major driving factor for adoption of different plant-derived proteins such as wheat protein. The wheat protein seeks extensive applications across various industrial sectors owing to its numerous functions including tenderizing, structure enhancement, dough conditioning, aeration, adhesion, foaming, whipping, and film formation.

Request Sample Report @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-6395

However, the restriction in the supply of wheat has restrained its protein extraction process since the recent past. Moreover, as wheat protein consists gluten, which is a major cause for various diseases, demand for wheat protein will be hindered among gluten-intolerant as well as common public who now prefer gluten-free diet. High costs of wheat comprising high protein content has further been anticipated to confine the market growth in the near future.

Key Research Findings from FMI’s Report

Europe is anticipated to lead the global wheat protein market during the forecast period, in terms of revenues. Asia-Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ) and North America will also persist as major revenue contributors to the market. The market for wheat protein in APEJ is set to register the highest CAGR through 2026, trailed by the market in Europe.

In terms of revenues, wheat gluten is expected to be the largest product type segment in the global wheat protein market during 2017 to 2026. However, sales of wheat gluten are projected to exhibit the lowest CAGR through 2026. On the other hand, sales of wheat protein isolate and hydrolyzed wheat protein are set to register the highest and a similar CAGR through 2026.

Dry form of wheat protein will continue to account for the largest revenue share of the market.

Nutrition supplements will continue to dominate the global wheat protein market, based on application, followed by bakery & confectionary.

Request Report toc @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/askus/rep-gb-6395

The market for wheat protein has been deemed as highly concentrated and competitive. Leading producers of wheat protein have been concentrating on developing innovative products for enhancing their portfolios. With frequent mergers & acquisitions as well as new product launches, major industries are attempting to increase their market shares and their product portfolios. FMI’s report has listed key players supporting expansion of the global market for wheat protein, which include Cropenergies, Tereos, Glico Nutrition, Agrana, MGP Ingredients, Cargill, Crespel & Deiters, Kröner-Stärke, Roquette, Manildra Group, Agridient, and Archer Daniels Midland.