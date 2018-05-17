Wearable Technology Market Aggrandizes To USD 50 Billion by 2022 With 16% of CAGR Worldwide; Asserts MRFR

Market Scenario:

The electronic gadgets or technology devices that can be worn on the body as an accessory or as a part of clothing are called as wearable technology gadgets. The wearable gadgets use sensors to connect. Rising popularity of smart phones, mobile networks, mobile applications, computing, broadband connectivity and others are the major contributors of wearable technology market.

The Wearable Technology Market leads to business opportunities in new markets. Benefits of Wearable technology can be given as the Wearable technology is power efficient, has small footprint and others. The study indicates the adoption of miniaturized sensors, innovations in medical and automotive sectors are driving the wearable technology market. Factors such as many niche markets, less competitors, low barriers and no standard devices type would boost the wearable technology market by the forecast period.

The wearable technology can be differentiated depending on the product type as wristwear, Headwear and Eyewear, Neckwear, Smart Clothing, Wearable cameras and Implants. The wristwear devices available in market include fit-bands, smart watches and others, the head wear and eyewears devices available in market are head-mounted display and Google glass. As the wearable devices are still in development phase and very new to the market, usability is an issue in the wearable technology market. Wearable devices have a low battery life which is one of the restraining factor for wearable technology market.

Get Sample Report @

https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/2336

The global industrial automation market is expected to grow at USD ~50 Billion by 2022, at ~16% of CAGR between 2016 and 2022.

Key Players:

Adidas AG (Germany)

Xiaomi Inc. (China)

Apple Inc. (U.S.)

Google Inc. (U.S.)

Garmin Ltd. (U.S.)

Fitbit (U.S.)

Jawbone (U.S.)

Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. (South Korea)

Sony Corporation (Japan)

Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. (U.S.)

Nike, Inc. (U.S.)

Lifesense Group (The Netherlands)

Misfit, Inc. (U.S.)

Segments:

Wearable technology is market is segmented on the basis of product, technology, components and application.

Wearable technology market by Product:

Wristwear (Smart watch, fitness trackers)

Headwear and Eyewear (Augmented reality, virtual reality)

Neckwear (Smart jewelry)

Smart Clothing

Wearable cameras

Implants

Wearable technology market by Technology:

Computing Technologies

Display Technologies

Networking Technologies

Sensor Technologies

Wearable technology market by Components:

Control

Memory

Battery

Sensing

Connectivity

Wearable technology market by Application:

Fitness & Wellness

Consumer electronics

Healthcare

Defense

Enterprise and industrial applications

Access Full Report @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/wearable-technology-market-2336

Regional Analysis:

The regional analysis of Wearable technology is being studied for region such as Asia pacific, North America, Europe and Rest of the World. It has been observed that North America would dominate the wearable technology market owing to factors such as higher health concerns and awareness of product usage. The wearable technology market shows a steady and considerable growth in Europe.

Asia Pacific wearable technology market is expected to show a positive growth over the forecast period owing to factors such as rising tech-savvy population and increasing awareness. In Asia-Pacific countries like China, India and others there is high penetration of smart phones and rising internet mobility due to which the study reveals that these countries would show a sudden hike in wearable technology market by the forecast period.

Intended Audience

Technology investors

Consumer wearable manufacturers

Healthcare-related product manufacturers

Integrated device manufacturers (IDMs)

Wearable electronics technology platform developers

Original manufacturers (OEMs)

Smart grid integrators

Surface mount component device distributors and providers

Research/Consultancy firms

Table of Contents

1 Market Introduction

1.1 Introduction

1.2 Scope of Study

1.2.1 Research Objective

1.2.2 Assumptions

1.2.3 Limitations

1.3 Market Structure

2 Research Methodology

2.1 Research Network Solution

2.2 Primary Research

2.3 Secondary Research

2.4 Forecast Model

2.4.1 Market Data Collection, Analysis & Forecast

2.4.2 Market Size Estimation

3 Market Dynamics

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Market Drivers

3.3 Market Challenges

3.4 Market Opportunities

3.5 Market Restraints

Continues…

List of Tables

Table 1 Wearable Technology Market, By Technology

Table 2 Wearable Technology Market, By Product

Table 3 Wearable Technology Market, By Component

Table 4 Wearable Technology Market, By Application

Table 5 Wearable Technology Market, By Regions

Continues…

List of Figures

Figure 1 Research Network Solution

Figure 2 Wearable Technology Market: By Technology (%)

Figure 3 Wearable Technology Market: By Product (%)

Figure 4 Wearable Technology Market: By Component (%)

Figure 5 Wearable Technology Market: By Application (%)

Continues…

About Market Research Future:

At Market Research Future (MRFR), we enable our customers to unravel the complexity of various industries through our Cooked Research Report (CRR), Half-Cooked Research Reports (HCRR), Raw Research Reports (3R), Continuous-Feed Research (CFR), and Market Research & Consulting Services.

MRFR team have supreme objective to provide the optimum quality market research and intelligence services to our clients. Our market research studies by Solutions, Application, Logistics and market players for global, regional, and country level market segments, enable our clients to see more, know more, and do more, which help to answer all their most important questions.

Contact:

Market Research Future

Office No. 524/528, Amanora Chambers

Magarpatta Road, Hadapsar

Pune – 411028

Maharashtra, India

+1 646 845 9312

Email: sales@marketresearchfuture.com