India to host maiden female Global DJ Championship ‘ Queen of Mashups’

Queen of Mashups, an Exclusive Platform for female Disc Jockeys where they get an opportunity to perform and showcase their talent in front of the world, is all set for a grand culmination. The Grand Finale of this unique Global Female DJ Championship will be held on 15th August 2018 at JW Marriott, Sahar Mumbai. The international event will witness DJs from 9 countries coming to participate for Global Final.

“SOS Nitelife”, a Specialised Event Management Company, will be exclusively managing the gala championship which will be judged by a panel of renowned DJs and musicians. SOS Nitelife is a company with an unmatched commitment to delivering the highest possible level of Services thus turning them into Huge Success.

“Queen of Mashups is a Launch Platform for Aspiring Artists & Women DJ Professionals who will get a chance to Showcase their Talent in front of the World,” said Chand Seth, founder and MD of SOS Nitelife. “SOS Nitelife” organisers believe in “Your VISION Our MISSION”, to achieve and create a bond with their clients which is truly based on Trust and utmost Satisfaction, nobody does it better as our creation has emerged from our client’s enormous trust.

The company aims at competing with itself for that helps them scale their performance, to give our clients a Quality driven experience. The urge to deliver more than the client’s expectations has always been a Top Priority for SOS Nitelife.

The top finalists for ‘Queen of Mashups’ were selected during a star-studded event at Mumbai’s Taj Lands End, last year, where select few female DJs from India participated in the championships and entertained the audiences. DJs enthralled the audiences with their compositions in the championships and the finalists were selected. The winner of the ‘Global Queen of Mashups Championships’ gets to sign a contract of Rs 1 Crore.

The information for the event is available on – www.sosnitelife.com