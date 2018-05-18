KennedyPearce Responds to Cyber Security Risks Through Consultancy and Job Offerings

KennedyPearce offers consultancy and recruitment services to meet demand in business and industry. With the rising demand for cyber security specialists, the firm has developed its own cyber security division that allows it to service niche markets.

[MARY AXE, 18/5/2018] – KennedyPearce Consulting, a consulting and recruitment firm based in London, extends its services to the cyber security sector. As a response to the UK’s demand for information technology specialists in the industry, KennedyPearce delivers bespoke consultancy and recruitment services for cyber security to industries.

Current State of the UK’s Cyber Security Demands

In 2016, monthly science and technology magazine Wired reported about the UK’s state in terms of cyber security. The report revealed that cyber security startups in the UK were thriving, but there was a significant deficit in staff and talent.

Today, businesses are increasingly required to engage with rising talent and expand their criteria for choosing candidates. Both the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) and the Government Communication Headquarters of the UK have been struggling to meet their recruitment targets for the year 2020.

Consultancy and Recruitment Services for the Cyber Security Sector

KennedyPearce understands the increasing need to reduce cyber security risks in the GDPR sector and for developing a strong culture of cyber awareness. As a trusted consultancy and recruitment firm in London, KennedyPearce provides tailor-made services according to their clients’ needs.

A few of the common positions and career opportunities provided by KennedyPearce includes the following:

• CISO/Head of Security

• Security Architect, Engineers and Consultants

• Identity and Access Management

• Penetration Testing

While working with a range of industries, KennedyPearce has a team of specialists in charge of every division. This allows the company to build strong networks based on a solid understanding of industry demands and client-specific requirements. KennedeyPearce’s expertise spans beyond mainstream positions and reaches niche commerce businesses and global financial institutions.

About KennedyPearce Consulting

Established in 2006, KennedyPearce is a trusted firm that has worked with many local and international entities from small and medium-sized businesses to global corporations. The company was recognised as one of the fastest growing companies in 2011 by The Sunday Times’ Virgin Fast Track Award.

To learn more about the company and their services, visit https://www.kennedypearce.com.