CRM Software Market Global Opportunity, Trend and Forecast to 2023

Market Highlights:

The global CRM software market is anticipated to tread forward at a steady pace during the forecast period of 2017-2023. In the recent years, the business world has observed much advancement. Major players in this industry are on the lookout for better technologies that aid them to develop their business. This is one of the major factors that work in the favor of the global market for CRM software.

Customer relationship management software is essential business software that has helped enterprises across the globe to interact with their customers a lot more efficiently. It can perform a number of important tasks like handling customer data, maintaining an amicable client-business relationship and storing sensitive business data. This software also has a part in streamlining the sales processes of organizations. On the whole, this software can enhance the productivity and effectiveness of any given commercial set-up.

At present, the commercial sector is on an upward trend and it is open to accept any new innovative technology that boosts its growth. Owing to this it is believed that the global CRM software market will grow by leaps and bounds in the forthcoming years. The proposed CAGR for the prediction period of 2017-2023 is 6%.

Request a Sample Report @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/4943

Major Key Players

Salesforce.com (U.S.),

SAP AG (Germany),

Oracle Corporation (U.S.),

Microsoft Corporation (U.S.),

Adobe Systems Inc. (U.S.),

Amdocs (U.S.),

Convergys Corporation (U.S.),

Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd (China),

Infor Global Solutions, Inc. (U.S.),

SAS Institute Inc. (U.S.),

SYNNEX Corporation (U.S.),

The Sage Group Plc (U.K), Verint Systems Inc. (U.S.), IBM Corporation (U.S.), SugarCRM (U.S.), NICE Ltd. (Israel), IMS Health (U.S.), NetSuite Inc. (U.S.), ZOHO Corporation (India) and Infusionsoft (U.S.).

The global CRM Software Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of approximately 6% during the forecast period 2017-2023.

Segments

The global CRM software market is segmented by organization size, deployment, application and vertical. Based on the organization size, the market is segmented into SMEs and large enterprises. Based on the organization size, the market is segmented into cloud and on premise. Based on the application, the market is segmented into sales, marketing, manufacturing, customer service, social networking, supply chain, distribution and others. Whereas, based on the vertical, the market is segmented into BFSI, healthcare, manufacturing, IT & telecommunication, media & entertainment, energy & utilities and others.

Regional Analysis

The global CRM software market is studied in Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, and Rest of the World. It has been observed that North America is estimated to account for the largest share of the market, whereas Asia Pacific is projected to grow at the fastest rate during the forecast period. The growth of market in North America is attributed to technological advancements and increased adoption of cloud based technologies across various industry verticals.

Browse Complete Report @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/crm-software-market-4943

Intended Audience