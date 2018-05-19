Delirium Market SWOT Analysis, Key Development Areas, Financial Overview and Forecasts Till 2023

Market Research Future published a research report on Global Delirium Market and predicts that Global Delirium Market is expected to grow at a healthy CAGR of 6% during the forecasted period and report include market Analysis, Scope, Stake, Progress, Trends and forecast till 2023.

Delirium is a neurological (nervous system) condition and a serious disturbance in mental abilities that causes mental confusion and emotional disruption. Delirium can be caused due to various factors such as older age, exposure to certain medications, alcohol abuse, surgery or other medical procedures, factors such as exposure to toxic or infectious agents, physical trauma, diet, and behavioral and occupational factors.

The Global Delirium Market is majorly driven by the increasing prevalence of neurological disorders and increasing older population leading to rise in patient population. Additionally, increasing government initiatives, increasing programs to create awareness, and market players offering advanced products are likely to drive the market.

According to the United Nations, in 2017 approximately over 962 million population was aged over 60 and above globally. United Nations has also estimated that by 2050, the number of older population is likely to reach 425 million. This rising aging population is likely to propel the growth of Global Delirium Market. Lack of awareness regarding the treatment is likely to hamper the growth of the market.

The Global Delirium Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6% during the forecast period.

Key Players for Global Delirium Market

Some of the key players in the Delirium Market are Dr. Franz Kohler Chemie GmbH, Fraser Health, Gaia BioPharma Ltd., Novartis AG, Pfizer, Inc., Regenstrief Institute, Inc., and Air Liquide Sante International, among others.

Segments for Global Delirium Market

The Global Delirium Market is segmented on the basis of type, treatment, diagnosis, and end-user.

On the basis of type, the market is segmented into hyperactive, hypoactive, and mixed.

On the basis of diagnosis, the market is segmented into laboratory tests, imaging tests, and physical examination. On the basis of laboratory tests, it is further sub-segmented into blood tests and urine tests. On the basis of imaging tests, it is further sub-segmented into brain-imaging tests.

On the basis of treatment, the market is segmented into antipsychotics and supportive care. On the basis of treatment, antipsychotics is further sub-segmented into risperidone, olanzapine, and quetiapine.

On the basis of end-user, the market is segmented into specialty centers, hospitals, and research centers.

Regional Analysis for Global Delirium Market

The North American Delirium Market is a growing market. On a regional basis, the Americas region is segmented into North America and South America. North America is segmented into the U.S. and Canada. The increasing prevalence of delirium affected the population, along with the increasing older population is likely to drive the market.

Europe is the second largest market and holds a healthy share in the Global Delirium Market. The European market is expected to grow at a strong growth rate during the forecast period owing to the accessibility of advanced treatment facilities and rising skilled medical professionals along with the growing need for better healthcare set-up.

Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest growing market. The increasing prevalence of chronic diseases and infections is the major driver for the market growth. China is the fastest growing region owing to an increasingly older population and rising patient population.

The Middle East and Africa is expected to show the least growth in the market due to some major factors such as lack of awareness and limited access and availability of treatment facilities

