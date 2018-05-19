Oil and Gas Storage Market Global Analysis with Focus on Opportunities, Development Strategy | Industry Analysis Forecast 2018 – 2023.

This report provides an in-depth analysis of the global oil and gas storage market, tracking five market segments across four geographic regions. The report also provides a forecast, focusing on the market opportunities for the next five years for each region.

Market Highlights

Oil and gas are increasingly stored to meet the growing demand for energy. Oil is stored in tankers and other stationary facilities so it can be transported over vast distances and regions to meet the demand. Gas, on the other hand needs to be stored underground in facilities such as depleted oil and gas fields, salt caverns and aquifers.

Underground storage facilities are chiefly used for storing gaseous forms of natural gas, especially in ground formations such as in salt caverns, aquifers and depleted reservoirs of oil and gas fields. The different storage types have their own physical characteristics such as porosity, permeability, maintenance cost and other miscellaneous cost associated with the site. Oil is usually stored in containers, ships and other facilities so they can be transported effectively. The growing demand for oil and natural gas has resulted in increase in exploration of oil and gas fields, which are used as aboveground and underground facilities.

Key Players

The major players operating in oil and gas storage market are Royal Vopak N.V. (The Netherlands), TechnipFMC plc (U.K.), Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (U.S.), Amec Foster Wheeler plc (UK), The Vitol Group (The Netherlands), WorleyParsons Limited (Australia), Niska Gas Storage Partners LLC (U.S.), Centrica plc (U.K.) and Chiyoda Corporation (Japan).

Scope of the Report

This study provides an overview of the global oil and gas storage market, tracking two market segments across four geographic regions. The report studies key players, providing a five-year annual trend analysis that highlights market size, volume and share for North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC) and Rest of the World (ROW). The report also provides a forecast, focusing on the market opportunities for the next five years for each region. The scope of the study segments the global oil and gas storage market by product type, by storage type and by region.

Global Oil and Gas Storage Market, By Product Type

Oil

Natural Gas

Global Oil and Gas Storage Market, By Storage Type

Underground

Aboveground

Global Oil and Gas Storage Market, By Region

Europe

North America

Asia-Pacific

Rest of the world

Table Of Contents

1 Executive Summary

2 Research Methodology

2.1 Scope Of The Study

2.1.1 Definition

2.1.2 Research Objective

2.1.3 Assumptions

2.1.4 Limitations

2.2 Research Process

2.2.1 Primary Research

2.2.2 Secondary Research

2.3 Market Size Estimation

2.4 Forecast Model