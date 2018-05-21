Alkries LLC Creates Out-of-the-Box Content Marketing Strategies for Customers

Alkries LLC is redefining content marketing. Its services help companies create outstanding content to build customer relationships and increase online traffic.

[HOLLINS, 5/21/2018] – Alkries LLC is broadening the content marketing landscape with its unique digital marketing solutions. The company helps clients achieve their marketing goals through targeted, customer-centric content marketing solutions and the latest strategies.

Companies Turn to Influencer-Driven Content Marketing

Companies are redefining their content marketing strategy by embracing influencer-driven content. Influencer marketing is a type of content marketing strategy that involves creating marketing activities that target influencers —individuals who hold sway over potential buyers.The new content approach is so influential, in fact, that a 2017 Association of National Advertisers study shows that 57 percent of marketers believe that it outperforms brand-created content.

A new approach gaining traction among marketers are influencer-driven writing contests that encourage influencers to contribute content to company’s blog. Holding these contests offer the following benefits:

Increased social media shares and brand awareness

Free editorial content from notable persons in the industry

Involving niche influencers in the industry to announce winners and bring more exposure

As a result, companies are amplifying their content marketing strategy with influencer-driven content.

Unique Content Marketing Solutions

Alkries LLC employs a unique approach to content marketing. The company uses the latest strategies to build lasting relationships with customers and to address content-related concerns. It assists customers during topic selection and in creating an editorial calendar to plan content for websites or off-page content.

The team devises out-of-the-box solutions by helping customers create compelling content that increase their web traffic. After conducting a strengths, weaknesses, opportunities, and threats (SWOT) analysis, the digital marketing firm designs a plan that helps companies achieve their specific marketing goals.

About Alkries LLC

Alkries LLC is an online marketing firm in Virginia led by Matthew King,an industry expert with over a decade of experience in the field of digital marketing.

Visit https://alkries.com/ to schedule a free appointment.