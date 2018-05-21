Kaolin Market 2018: Analysis, Growth, Top Key Players, Drivers and Trends by Forecast to 2023

Market Overview

Kaolin is a type of clay formed by thermal weathering of feldspar in the earth’s crust. Kaolin can be found naturally in kaolinite mineral or can be synthetically produced. Synthetic kaolin is highly used due to fewer impurities than the naturally available kaolin. Kaolin is used in various application such as manufacturing of paper, ceramics, fiberglass, construction, paints & coatings, cosmetics, and others. Among these, the paper segment accounts for a major share of the global market owing to the increasing demand for paper packaging in various end-use industries such as consumer goods, food & beverage, and others. Increasing demand for chinaware, tiles, and others is likely to propel the market growth. Moreover, kaolin is extensively used in concrete manufacturing to enhance its splitting tensile, compressive strength, and flexural strength, which is further driving the market growth. The increasing use of kaolin in cosmetic & personal care products due to their cleansing and exfoliating properties has augmented the market growth. It is also used for diarrhea treatment and as an absorbent along with pectin in the treatment of food poisoning or dysentery.

Competitive Analysis

Some of the manufacturers operating in the Global Kaolin Market are Thiele Kaolin Company (U.S.), Imerys (U.S.), I-Minerals, Inc. (Canada), BASF SE (Germany), Quarzwerke GmbH (Germany), KaMin LLC. (U.S.), Sibelco (Belgium), LB MINERALS, LTD (Czech Republic), Kaolin AD (Bulgaria), and AKW Ukrainian Kaolin Company (Ukraine).

Market Segmentation

The Global Kaolin Market is segmented on the basis of the Type, Grade and Application.

Based on the Type, the Global Kaolin Market is segmented as natural and synthetic.

The global market is segmented on the basis of the grade available into calcined, hydrous, surface modified, pulverized, and others.

On the Basis of the Application, the Global Kaolin Market is segmented into paper, ceramics, paints & coatings, fiberglass, pharmaceuticals, construction, rubber, plastics, and others.

Regional Analysis

The Global Kaolin Market is segmented into five regions: Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa.

Asia Pacific accounts for the largest market share owing to the high demand for kaolin in various applications such as paper, paints & coatings industry, construction, and pharmaceuticals industries in countries such as China, India, Japan, and others.

The high demand for kaolin from the paper packaging and cement manufacturing industries is mainly driving the growth the North American market.

The high demand for the product for the production of biodiesel, concrete, and paints & coatings is projected to drive the market in Europe.

Latin America is growing significantly on account of the ongoing construction activities in Mexico and Brazil.

The ongoing construction activities in the GCC countries is driving the demand for cement, which is fuelling the demand for kaolin in this region.

