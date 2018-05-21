Maltodextrin Market Report Explored in Latest Research 2015 to 2021

Maltodextrin is manufactured by partial hydrolysis of starch. It is used as a thickening or filling agent in food and beverages. Maltodextrin is manufactured from wheat or corn. Maltodextrin is used in foods, brewery and snacks among others. It is key element in sports drink resulting in more favorite drink for the athletes. It is also used in frozen desserts.

The market for maltodextrin was mainly driven by increasing demand from downstream products such as ice-cream, milk powder and other instant drinks. Maltodextrin is used in various food and beverages applications such as soft and instant drinks, candy, ice cream and flavoring and essence among others. In addition, maltodextrin is also used in breweries as it increases the head retention and dryness of the drink. One of the major opportunities for the maltodextrin market is sugar free food. As maltodextrin is not true sugar and is safe for diabetic patients it is more likely used in sugar free products. However, individuals suffering from gluten intolerance will not be able to opt for these products and can act as a restraint to the market.

In terms of demand, North America was the leading region for maltodextrin market. The demand is higher from sports drink and food market. North America was followed by Europe, where the demand is huge from ice cream and instant drink market. The demand for maltodextrin is mainly from France, the U.K. and Germany. Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest growing market for the maltodextrin. The demand is this region is driven by India and China. Huge demand from ice cream and instant drinks market is likely to be major driver for Asia Pacific region. Regions such as Latin America, South America and Central Europe are expected to exhibit lower demand for maltodextrin in upcoming years.

Some of the key manufacturers in the cyclohexane market are Tate and Lyle Plc, The Archer Daniels Midland Company (ADM), Cargill Incorporated, Ingredion Incorporated, Roquette Freres and Tereos Syral among others.