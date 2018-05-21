University of Nottingham PGCEi Webinar – June 04 2018

For Release

10:00 am

15th May 2018

Stafford Global: PGCEiWebinars

In collaboration with Stafford Global

UAE—We are happy to announce yet another webinar for the PGCEi delivered by the University of Nottingham on the 4th of June, 2018Event.

Stafford Global announced immediate availability for the webinars, enabling attendees and potential students to immediately acquire first hand the information that is pertinent to them on the PGCEi.

“The webinars are a useful resource for people to ask personal questions as it retains anonymity as well as allows proactive discussions on difficult subjects,” saidTimothy Campbell, Managing DirectoratStafford Global.

Positive Customer Impact

Many potential students have benefitted widely from attending these webinars. Candidates can attend them through their phones or laptops and all that is required from there is a reliable internet connection and a headset to ensure that all the information is legibly audible.

WebinarsAvailability

Webinars are programme and student-driven and Stafford Global commitment to deliver the latest programme updates in one convenient platformWebinarsare available for all those who are interested in pursuing a distance learning or online program, click here to register.

https://blog.staffordglobal.org/events/university-of-nottingham-pgcei-middle-east-webinar.

Founded by in1993, Stafford Global is the worldwide leader in distance and online learning. The company offers a wide range of programmes designed to provide working professionals with the opportunity to pursue higher education through well reputed UK based academic institutions.

