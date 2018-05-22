Easy Ways to Change Your Business Tour into a Corporate Retreat

Gone are the days when business trips meant long hours of a boring conference or attending senseless seminars. With companies taking initiatives to create a welcoming and stress-free environment for their employees and to promote considerable leisure time along with work, a business tour is nothing less than a chance of a short vacation. However, planning a business trip, that too for a large group, could get bothersome if people tried to do it on their own. Thankfully, they don’t have to, for there are plenty of online hotel booking portal for corporate these days.

In a few easy and simple steps, even you and your company can change the upcoming offshore conference into a wonderful corporate retreat. This is how:

1. Hire a professional – B2B Hotel Booking Website nowadays is filled with trained hotel booking professionals who are equipped with the professional knowledge that is required to handle such customers with efficiency. Websites such as RoomsXpert cater to a large market by being affiliated with multiple national and international locations which give you and your staff to choose from one of the many wonderful places on earth. Second, the B2B booking portal also assists you in finding the most exclusive deals at the best possible rate. Third and perhaps the most important, the website offers hassle-free booking and guarantees your as well as your staffs’ safety.

2. Decide on the location – Location plays an important role when planning a corporate retreat. Unless your client is in a specific city, you may want to get creative with the location and keep in mind your team’s interest, age group, and gender ratio to plan the location.

3. Plan a leisure event – Your staff may be occupied with work during the day, but they would have a lot of free time in the evening. Arrange for some fun activity. Have a word with your travel expert beforehand and see if they could arrange a barbecue for the evening or maybe even a Bingo night.

4. Mix it with the weekend – If you and your staff have a meeting or work conference on a Monday or a Friday, have them bring their family along and include the weekend on their business trip so they can enjoy being in a new city with their family, socialize with everyone, and form better bonds with their peers.

5. Team building exercises – There is no denying that a team which knows each other better and works together is a lot more productive and accomplished than those who don’t. But, in order to ensure that they remain that way, they don’t just need to connect on work level but also on a more personal level. Team building exercises such as Zombie escape and Office Trivia help in bringing the team together in an exciting and casual way.

Having mentioned all these points, selecting Rooms Xpert Corporate Travel Portal to help you in planning your business retreat is perhaps the best and the most convenient idea since they are masters at providing you with what you need, just when you need it.

