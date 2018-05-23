Edison’s Entertainment Complex announces Al Fresco Fridays throughout May. Guests get to enjoy special, mouthwatering meals and relaxing acoustic performances by local artists.

[EDWARDSVILLE, 5/23/2018] – Edison’s Entertainment Complex, a favorite destination for friends and families, holds Al Fresco Fridays through the merry month of May. For only $19.95 per person, guests get to enjoy a special meal prepared by their in-house chef and performances by local acoustic favorites.

Al Fresco Fridays at Edison’s Entertainment Complex

Enjoy a more relaxing dining experience when you visit Edison’s Entertainment Complex for Al Fresco Fridays! Starting May 4, 2018, starting at 5 PM, guests may enjoy their favorite adult beverage, a special chef’s menu complete with an appetizer, entrée, salad, side, and dessert. The menu includes favorites such as a maple Dijon pork chop, beef spiedini, smoked salmon, chicken flamingo, spring crostini, Crème Brulee, and stuffed dates.

Al Fresco Fridays are held at Edison’s Entertainment Complex’s patio, and from 6PM-9PM, guests also get to enjoy live acoustic performances from talented local bands such as Midlife, Lather Effect, Tom Bertolino, and the Skylark Brothers Duo.

Guests should take note, however, that the al fresco area is reserved for dining guests aged 18 and above. Interested parties are encouraged to get in touch with their representatives for questions or reservations.

Genius Fun for the Family

Enjoy a day of genius-level fun at Edison’s Entertainment Complex. The arcade complex located in Edwardsville, Illinois features 65+ game, state-of-the-art arcade; boutique bowling; a two-floor, and a 4,000+ sq.ft laser tag arena. Edison’s also features a full-service restaurant and bar where guests can enjoy hearty servings of scrumptious pizzas, street tacos, gourmet burgers, salads, chicken wings, and many more!

About Edison’s Entertainment Complex

Edison’s Entertainment Complex is the go-to for friends and family in the St. Louis area. The state-of-the-fun entertainment complex features new attractions where guests from two years old to 102 and anywhere in between can keep stay amazed, engaged, and entertained. They also have events spaces where guests may hold the most memorable celebration of their life yet.

Find the full details here: https://edisonsfun.com.