Paraquat Dichloride Market 2017 Global Top Industry Players Analysis and Forecast to 2023

Paraquat dichloride is a chloride salt of paraquat and is known as 1, 1- dimethyl-4, 4’-bipyridinium. Paraquat dichloride is organic in nature and is classified as a viologen, which is a family of redox – active heterocyclic’s of similar structures. The name of the organic compound is derived from its para position of quaternary nitrogen. Paraquat dichloride, when ingested by humans or animals is very harmful in nature and is connected to the development of the Parkinson’s disease.The key application of paraquat dichloride is its use as an herbicide. The compound is a non-selective and quick acting herbicide and kills plant tissues directly on contact. The main characteristics that distinguish paraquat dichloride from other herbicides are that the compound kills various broad-leafed weeds and grasses. In addition, the compound also aids in eradicating established perennial weed.

Read Report Overview @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/paraquat-dichloride-market.html

Moreover, paraquat dichloride is extremely fast acting and helps in getting rid of unnecessary weeds within seconds of application. Additionally, the organic compound is partially inactivated when it encounters soil.

Paraquat dichloride’s’ herbicidal properties are what have been driving its market. The demand for herbicides has increased in order to get rid of unwanted plants and weeds in forest areas, for reforestation, to clear weeds, which hamper the cultivation and the growth of crops among others. Due to its persistent nature it is very difficult to get rid of the chemical and thus it seeps into ground water and contaminate it, thus reducing the quality of drinking water. It is extremely phototoxic and land that has been treated with paraquat dichloride has caused astonishingly huge damage to crops, particularly tobacco and potatoes. Due to these factors, both the Ecological Effects Branch (EEB) and the Environmental Fate and Ground Water Branch of the U.S.

Request Report Brochure @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=6835

Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) recommended that the use of this chemical be stopped. The EPA did not comply with these recommendations after they evaluated the health and the safety testing that was submitted for paraquat dichloride as they found that it met the current standards.

About Us

Transparency Market Research (TMR) is a global market intelligence company providing business information reports and services. The company’s exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trend analysis provides forward-looking insight for thousands of decision makers. TMR’s experienced team of analysts, researchers, and consultants use proprietary data sources and various tools and techniques to gather and analyze information.

TMR’s data repository is continuously updated and revised by a team of research experts so that it always reflects the latest trends and information. With extensive research and analysis capabilities, Transparency Market Research employs rigorous primary and secondary research techniques to develop distinctive data sets and research material for business reports.

Contact

Transparency Market Research

State Tower,

90 State Street,

Suite 700,

Albany NY – 12207

United States

Tel: +1-518-618-1030

USA – Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453

Email: sales@transparencymarketresearch.com

Website: http://www.transparencymarketresearch.com