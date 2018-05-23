Polypropylene Market Key Event role: The Dow Chemical Company (U.S.), LyondellBasell (U.S.), Exxon Mobil Corporation (U.S.), SABIC ( Saudi Arabia), INEOS (Switzerland.), LANXESS (Germany), Chevron Phillips Chemical Company (U.S.), Eni S.p.A. ( Italy), BASF SE ( Germany), LG Chem ( South Korea) by 2023

Polypropylene Market:

Industry Introduction:

Industry Application:

Polypropylene market is bifurcated based on application. On the basis of application, the market is sub-divided into agriculture, automotive, construction, packaging, electrical & electronics, and others. Among these, automotive segment holds a major share of the market on account of the growing use of polypropylene materials to manufacture high standard and efficient vehicles. The agriculture segment is projected to witness a higher CAGR in the market due to an extensive use of plastics in increasing the food production and improving the quality of food.

Data integration and capabilities are analyzed to support the findings and study the predicted geographical segmentations. Various key variables and regression models were considered to calculate the trajectory of polypropylene market. Detailed analysis is explained and given importance to with best working models.

Geographically, the segmentation is done into several key regions like North America, Middle East & Africa, Asia Pacific, Europe and Latin America. The production, consumption, revenue, shares in mill UDS, growth rate of polypropylene market during the forecast period of 2018 to 2023 is well explained.

Industry Key Players:

The Dow Chemical Company (U.S.),

LyondellBasell (U.S.),

Exxon Mobil Corporation (U.S.),

SABIC ( Saudi Arabia),

INEOS (Switzerland.),

LANXESS (Germany),

Chevron Phillips Chemical Company (U.S.),

Eni S.p.A. ( Italy),

BASF SE ( Germany),

LG Chem ( South Korea).

