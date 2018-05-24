Digital Signage Market Leading Players Analysis, Market status and Forecast Up To 2022

Market Highlights:

Digital Signage involves use of multiple inspection and other cameras along with the illuminators, processors and sensors. in this system, the cameras are mounted at different places and provides and 3-D snapshot to the system for the assessment. This type of system is majorly used in the automotive industry where the object is hard to access by the 2D or 1D machine visions systems and requires high level of the accuracy. Robots in the manufacturing process also take help of Digital Signage while performing the tasks to ensure the quality of the object. One of the major application of Digital Signage system is inspection. Digital Signage system which perform crucial part in assuring the quality of the product. Use of Digital Signage for inspection also helps to detect any contaminants, size flaws, design flaws or functional flaws among others in the manufacturing industry. Inspection also helps to inspect the completeness of the product such as packaging of the medicines in pharmaceutical industry or checking of safety seals and caps on bottles in foods and beverages industry.

The Digital Signage standards make the technology appear more mature. Some of industry standards for machine vision systems are Camera Link standard for interfacing cameras to frame grabbers, which digitize analog video signals. This standard ensures easy integration of these devices, even ones from different manufacturers. Connectors, cables, data format, and control signals are all standardized. The standardization is increasing continuously and driving the machine vision market.

Major Key Players:

Cisco System Inc. (U.S.),

Hewlett-Packard Company (U.S.),

Samsung Corporation (South Korea),

NEC Display Solutions Ltd (South Korea),

Bright Sign LLC (U.S.),

Panasonic Corporation (Japan),

3M Co.(U.S.),

LG Display Co. Ltd. (South Korea),

Ad flow Networks (Canada) and Omni Vex Corporation (Canada), among others.

The Global Digital Signage Market is expected to grow at USD ~26.3 Billion by 2022, at ~6% of CAGR between 2016 and 2022.

Digital Signage Global Market – Segmentation

Segmentation by Product Type: Kiosks, Billboards, Signboards, Menu Boards, Others

Segmentation by Technology Type: LCD, LED, OLED, Front Projection

Segmentation by Component Type: Hardware, Software, Service

Segmentation by Application: Entertainment, Transportation, Retail, Healthcare, Banking, Education, Government, Others.

Digital Signage Global Market – Regional Analysis

Digital Signage Market is growing with the positive growth in all the regions. Increasing application areas on yearly basis and advancement in technology and integration with current manufacturing environment is driving the market on global scale. Asia Pacific regions in dominating the market due to rich presence of manufacturing companies in China, India, Japan, Taiwan and South Korea. The region is also one of the prominent leader in semiconductor industry and largest exporter around the world. North America stands as second largest market for Digital Signage due to technological advancement and growing IT and semiconductor industry. The region is also home to some of the key players of Digital Signage system. Europe stands as third biggest market for Digital Signage. From the past 10 years, Germany was one of the major developer of machine vision system and the trend continued till the year 2015. Rich automotive industry in this region is one of the biggest driver which is supporting the market of machine vision. Europe Digital Signage market also sees immense potential due to the growing banking, healthcare and foods and beverage industry.

