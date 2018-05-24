Global Text Analytics Market to reach a market size of $10.2 billion by 2023 – KBV Research

According to a new report Global Text Analytics Market (2017-2023), published by KBV Research, the global Text Analytics Market is expected to attain a market size of $10.2 billion by 2023, growing at a CAGR of 18% during the forecast period.

The Software market dominated the Global Text Analytics Market by Component in 2016, and would continue to be a dominant market till 2023; and it is expected to witness a CAGR of 17.1% during (2017 – 2023).

The Customer Experience Management market dominated the Global Text Analytics Market by Application in 2016, and would continue to be a dominant market till 2023; thereby, achieving a market value of $3,007.2 million by 2023, growing at a CAGR of 15.1 % during the forecast period. The Marketing Management would attain a market value of $1,865.5 million during (2017 – 2023). Additionally, The Other Application market is expected to witness highest CAGR of 19.3% during (2017 – 2023).

The North America market dominated the Global On-Premise Text Analytics Market by Region in 2016, and would continue to be a dominant market till 2023; growing at a CAGR of 15 % during the forecast period. The Europe market is expected to witness a CAGR of 15.5% during (2017 – 2023). Additionally, The Asia-Pacific market is expected to witness a CAGR of 18.5% during (2017 – 2023)..

The report has exhaustive quantitative insights providing a clear picture of the market potential in various segments across the globe with country wise analysis in each discussed region. The key influencing factors of the global Text Analytics have been discussed in the report along with the elaborated company profiles of Clarabridge, Inc, Luminoso Technologies, Inc., Meaningcloud LLC, Averbis, International Business Machines Corporation (IBM), SAP SE, SAS Institute, Inc., and Open Text Corporation.

