MANGA.TOKYO RELEASES ITS FIRST ORIGINAL LIGHT NOVEL, SHIKIGAMI GIRL

Osaka, JP – MANGA.TOKYO, the online anime and otaku portal operated by DONIKA Co, Ltd (location: Osaka, Japan), has released its first light novel, Shikigami Girl.

The novel is written by a group of Japanese anime and manga creators who have been involved in many famous works and who have come together under the name Honda-Na, especially for this project. They have created a dream-like story for fans of anime and manga all around the world. Each chapter contains homages to beloved anime and manga, and will teach the reader little interesting tidbits about Japanese life.

The first chapter was released on Monday 2 April and one chapter will be released each week. The novel is available for free on MANGA.TOKYO’s website.

The first voices requesting an anime adaptation can already be heard and there are also plans for original merchandise and ventures in other fields. MANGA.TOKYO is looking for partners to take part in Shikigami Girl’s media expansion. They can be contacted via the details down below.

Shikigami Girl Introduction

Modern-day Japan-

A country where advanced development intermingles with enigmatic traditions.

One night, an international student wonders into a small Shinto shrine in Tokyo, without realizing that it conceals an evil spirit. After accidentally releasing the spirit, it attacks him and takes away his identity. His very existence is about to be erased when a mysterious girl appears to rescue him.

Wearing an old-fashioned kimono, the girl commands ‘Shikigami’- which appear to be origami animals which have a life of their own. Her name is Kuzuha Komyo and she is a Shikigami invoker of the Komyo clan, an honorable family who have been dedicating themselves to exorcising evil spirits since ancient times.

Thus our hero’s tale with Kuzuha begins.

Info

Title: Shikigami Girl

Japanese Title: ????, Shikigami Shoujo

Author: Honda-Na

Web Links

Light Novel Main Page: https://manga.tokyo/shikigami-girl/

Chapter 1: https://manga.tokyo/novel/shikigami-girl-chapter-1-stolen-name/

About MANGA.TOKYO

MANGA.TOKYO is a media website about Japanese culture, manga, anime, cosplay, etc. aimed at creating a community for overseas fans of Japanese otaku culture.

At the moment, the website is publishing articles in English and German. Since the Facebook page opened two years ago, it has accumulated 2 million likes and has steadily increased the connection with overseas anime fans. The page provides over 300 articles every month which include not only the newest information about Japanese anime but also interviews with famous directors, voice actors, and theme song singers, as well as tips for travelling to locations from anime, information about events, theaters, sightseeing, food and more. It’s all the information a fan of Japanese culture could ask for. Presenting the charm of Japan to the world via ‘otaku’ culture!

Website: https://manga.tokyo/

German Portal: https://de.manga.tokyo/

Twitter: twitter.com/manga_tokyo_

Facebook: www.facebook.com/f.MANGA.TOKYO/

About DONIKA Co, Ltd

DONIKA Co, Ltd deals with the development and operation of internet services, the operation of e-commerce sites, SNS operation support and operates as an ad listing agency.

Website: http://donika.co.jp/en/

