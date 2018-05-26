Business Intelligence Market Is expected to witness substantial growth during Forecast by 2024

Reportsandinsights.com Presents “Global Business Intelligence Market Size, Status and Forecast 2023” New Document to its Studies Database. The Report Contain 300 Pages With Detailed Analysis.

Description:

The global business intelligence market accounted for USD 18.2 billion in 2016 growing at a CAGR of 10.3% during the forecast period of 2017 to 2024.

Based on geography, the global business intelligence market is segmented into 5 geographical regions, such as,

North America,

South America,

Europe,

APAC,

MEA .

Get Sample Report @ https://www.reportsandinsights.com/sample-request/global-business-intelligence-market-analysis-companies-forecast-to-2024

Global business intelligence market competition by top players including â

Microsoft Corporation,

IBM Corporation,

SAP SE,

Oracle,

TABLEAU SOFTWARE,

SAS Institute Inc.,

Hitachi Vantara,

QlikTech International AB,

MicroStrategy Incorporated,

Information Builders,

TIBCO Software Inc,

Yellowfin,

Sisense Inc., Panorama

The global business intelligence market is segmented on the basis of component into platform, software, and services.

The services segment is further sub segmented into professional services, and managed services. The professional segment is further sub segmented into system deployment and integration, support and maintenance, and consulting services.

On the basis of data type, the global business intelligence market is segmented into unstructured data, semi-structured data, and structured data.

On the basis of organization size, the global business intelligence market is segmented into large enterprises, and small and medium-sized enterprises.

On the basis of application, the global business intelligence market is segmented into predictive asset maintenance, fraud detection and security management, supply chain optimization, network management and optimization, workforce management, sales and marketing management, operations management, and others.

On the basis of deployment model, global business intelligence market is segmented into cloud, and on-premises.

On the basis of vertical, the global business intelligence market is segmented into banking, financial services, and insurance, telecommunications and IT, retail and consumer goods, healthcare and life sciences, manufacturing, government and defense, energy and utilities, transportation and logistics, media and entertainment, and others.

Get Complete Report @ https://www.reportsandinsights.com/reports/global-business-intelligence-market-analysis-companies-forecast-to-2024

TABLE OF CONTENTS

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1. OVERVIEW OF THE GLOBAL BUSINESS INTELLIGENCE MARKET

1.2. CURRENCY AND PRICING

1.3. LIMITATION

1.4. MARKETS COVERED

2 MARKET SEGMENTATION

2.1. KEY TAKEAWAYS

2.2. ARRIVING AT THE GLOBAL BUSINESS INTELLIGENCE SIZE

2.2.1 VENDOR POSITIONING GRID

2.2.2 TECHNOLOGY LIFE LINE CURVE

2.2.3 MARKET TIME LINE

2.2.4 MARKET GUIDE

2.2.5 COMPANY POSITIONING GRID

2.2.6 COMAPANY MARKET SHARE ANALYSIS

2.2.7 MULTIVARIATE MODELLING

2.2.8 STANDARDS OF MEASUREMENT

2.2.9 TOP TO BOTTOM ANALYSIS

2.2.10 VENDOR SHARE ANALYSIS

2.2.11 DATA POINTS FROM KEY PRIMARY INTERVIEWS

2.2.12 DATA POINTS FROM KEY SECONDARY DATABASES

2.3. GLOBAL BUSINESS INTELLIGENCE MARKET: RESEARCH SNAPSHOT

2.4. ASSUMPTIONS

3 MARKET OVERVIEW

3.1. DRIVERS

3.2. RESTRAINTS

3.3. OPPORTUNITIES

3.4. CHALLENGES

4 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

5 PREMIUM INSIGHTS

5.1. VENDOR POSITIONING GRID AND INVESTMENT OPPORTUNITIES

5.2. TECHNOLOLGICAL ADVANCEMENT

5.3. INSIGHTS ON TECHNOLOGICAL DEVELOPMENTS IN THE GLOBAL BUSINESS INTELLIGENCE MARKET

5.4. MARKET REGULATORY SCENARIO BY COUNTRY

5.5. INTERVIEW KEY INSIGHTS

6 GLOBAL BUSINESS INTELLIGENCE MARKET, BY COMPONENT

8 GLOBAL BUSINESS INTELLIGENCE MARKET, BY DATA TYPE

7 GLOBAL BUSINESS INTELLIGENCE MARKET, BY ORGANIZATION SIZE

8 GLOBAL BUSINESS INTELLIGENCE MARKET, BY APPLICATION

9 GLOBAL BUSINESS INTELLIGENCE MARKET, BY DEPLOYMENT MODEL

10 GLOBAL BUSINESS INTELLIGENCE MARKET, BY VERTICAL

11 GLOBAL BUSINESS INTELLIGENCE MARKET: COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

………..CONTINUED

CONTACT US :

Reports and Insights

sales@reportsandinsights.com

www.reportsandinsights.com

Ph: +1 424 2554 365 (US)