Post Consumer Recycled Bottles Market Segments, Opportunity, Growth and Forecast By End-use Industry 2018-2028

Post Consumer Recycled Bottles Market – Significance:

Recycling of plastic bottles can help to conserve the additional 80% of energy that is generally used for manufacturing new bottles, containers, and other products. Post consumer recycled bottles have a high scrap value per ton. For each ton of plastic that is recycled, independent research estimates that 7 yards of landfill space is saved. Post consumer recycled bottles are more environment friendly as compared to non-recycled single use PET bottles. Less than half of the plastic bottles sold in 2016 were collected from recycling and just around 7% of those collected were turned into new plastic bottles. It has been estimated that around 10-12 million tons plastic leaks into the world’s ocean every year which is ingested by fish, sea birds, and other organisms. Post consumer recycled bottles manufacturers helps in reducing the environmental crisis due to serious climate change. Therefore, there needs to be a massive shift in preference for post consumer recycled bottles to avoid the landfill problem.

Post Consumer Recycled Bottles Market – Overview:

Post consumer recycled bottles are made up of the materials that have reached the end of their effective life cycle as consumer products and are re-manufactured and re-captured into new bottles. Post consumer recycled bottles market is growing due to high demand for sustainable packaging products. Therefore, large number of manufacturers adopting new strategies for the production of environment friendly packaging solutions. Manufacturing companies come up with various new technologies in producing post consumer recycled bottles. Developments in the material sorting facilities across the globe have contributed considerably to the advancement of the post consumer recycled bottles. The recycled plastic obtain from material sorting plants are light in weight and environment friendly. Post consumer recycled bottles has various properties such as crack resistance and strength. Various market players are focusing on sustainable principles due to large environmental benefits in using recycled products. Recycled plastic is light weight in nature as compared to conventional plastic which is also driving the growth of post consumer recycled bottles market.

Post Consumer Recycled Bottles Market – Segmentation:

The global consumer recycled bottles market is segmented on the basis of material type, layer type and by process. The pricing has been tracked on the basis of product type segment.

On the basis of material type, the global post consumer recycled bottles market is segmented as follows:

Polyethylene terephthalate (PET)

Polypropylene (PP)

High density Polypropylene (HDPE)

PET (polyethylene terephthalate) plastic is one of the prominent materials which is being used in the manufacturing of post consumer recycled bottles. This is due to high recyclability, and lightweight property of PET material.

On the basis of layer type, the global post consumer recycled bottles market is segmented as follows:

Monolayer

Bi-Layer

Tri-Layer

On the basis of process type, the global post consumer recycled bottles market is segmented as follows:

Mechanical Process Melting Refining

Chemical Process

Post Consumer Recycled Bottles Market – Methodology:

The sources which have been used to validate the estimated market size include annual reports of key market players, industry journals & magazines, research papers, and other relevant data available in the public domain. Primary sources referred include focused discussions with C level executives, distributors, independent consultants, and key industry experts, among others.

Post Consumer Recycled Bottles Market – Regional Outlook:

On the basis of geography, global post consumer recycled bottles market region is segmented into North America, Latin America, Asia-Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ), Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East & Africa (MEA), and Japan. Among these regions, North America is a leading manufacturer of post consumer recycled bottles, as US and Canada have set up material sorting infrastructure, and is expected to witness a high growth in the post consumer recycled bottles market. Along with North America, Asia Pacific is also anticipated to grow at the significant rate during the forecast period. Emerging economies such as India and China are anticipated to be the significant contributors to the growth of the APEJ post consumer recycled bottles market.

Post Consumer Recycled Bottles Market – Key Players:

Some of the key players operating in the global post consumer recycled bottles market are segmented into three tiers as tier 1, tier 2, and tier 3.

Tier 1:

The Procter & Gamble Company

Amcor Limited

Graham Packaging Company Inc.

Tier 2:

Placon Corporation Inc.

Method Products, Inc.

Ecover Belgium NV

Silgan Plastics

Tier 3:

Direct Pack, Inc.

Envision Plastics Industries LLC.

M&H Plastics Ltd.

Phoenix Technologies

