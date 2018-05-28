GLOBAL BLUETOOTH IN AUTOMOTIVE MARKET RESEARCH REPORT – FORECAST TO 2023

Illinois, 25 May 2018(News)- Global Bluetooth in Automotive Market Information By Connectivity (Bluetooth, Wi-Fi and Cellular), By Application (Telematics, Infotainment and Communication), By Vehicle Type (Private Cars, Commercial Vehicles, Light duty vehicles and Heavy Goods Vehicles (HGV)) and Region – Forecast 2017-2023.

Market Synopsis of Bluetooth in Automotive Market:

The use of Bluetooth technology is rapidly increasing in the automotive industry. Bluetooth offers automobile manufacturers with a cost effective and versatile form of wireless connectivity. Bluetooth provides a short range wireless interface that helps other Bluetooth enabled devices to connect to each other and establish a network. Automotive Bluetooth enables features such as hands-free calling system, in-car infotainment and is now included as a standard equipment on millions of new cars and commercial vehicles.

Bluetooth in automotive market is driven by various factors such as the growing demand for smartphone feature in cars and the ability to carry out vehicle diagnostics. Furthermore, Bluetooth in automotive acts as a bridge between the automotive and the telecommunication industry. However, the coverage and range limitation of Bluetooth coupled with its slow data transfer is a major restraint in the market. Poor security offered by Bluetooth technology also acts as a hindrance to the wide spread implementation of Bluetooth.

The global bluetooth in automotive market has witnessed a remarkable growth over the past few years. This market was valued at USD 13,800.0 Million in 2016 and is poised to reach USD 1, 09,979.0 Million by 2023 with a CAGR of 34.65%. Bluetooth in automotive market is driven by various factors such as the growing demand for smartphone feature in cars and the ability to carry out vehicle diagnostics.

Key Players:

The major player operating in the market of global bluetooth in automotive are Nordic Semiconductor, Texas instruments, QUALCOMM Incorporated, Broadcom Corporation, MediaTek Inc, Pioneer Corporation, Fihonest Communication Co., Ltd, Hosiden Corporation, Silicon Laboratories, IVT Corporation and others.

The report for Global Bluetooth in Automotive Market of Market Research Future comprises of extensive primary research along with the detailed analysis of qualitative as well as quantitative aspects by various industry experts, key opinion leaders to gain the deeper insight of the market and industry performance. The report gives the clear picture of current market scenario which includes historical and projected market size in terms of value and volume, technological advancement, macro economical and governing factors in the market. The report provides details information and strategies of the top key players in the industry. The report also gives a broad study of the different market segments and regions.

