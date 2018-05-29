Blockchain in Energy Market Ready For A Record Breaking Growth At 29% of CAGR| Industry Demand by Forecast to 2023

Pune, India, May, 2018 /MRFR Press Release/- Global Blockchain in energy market is expected to grow at ~ 29% CAGR during the forecast period.The industry is expected to witness several major benefits in coming years using the blockchain technology.

Market Highlights

Blockchain in energy market aims at multi-locational data structures, which will inherently provide robustness and flexibility to the operations. The technology has a very unique benefit wherein it can be shared across multiple organizations but not dominated by anyone. Data security is also guaranteed as the enlisted transactions cannot be erased, which will result in increased integrity of operations. This will ultimately result in more direct relationship between the energy suppliers and their clients.

With increasing start-ups and energy major collaboration and investment in the blockchain technology, the market is expected to witness a significant growth during the coming years. This increased collaboration has the potential to completely transform the energy industry. For example, blockchain technology offers power companies easier and more accurate way of streamlining the way the power industry operates. Pilot studies and small-scale implementation are increasingly focused around the peer-to-peer energy trading with special focus on microgrids and solar systems. The major hurdle for the blockchain implementation in energy sector is expected to be the uncertainty in regulatory policies and their integration with the existing systems of operation.

Key Players

Conjoule (Germany), Grid+

Grid Singularity

Impact PPA

Exergy (LO3 energy)

The Sun Exchange (Pty) Ltd

WePower UAB

BTL Group Ltd.

Global blockchain

Electron (Chaddenwych Services Limited)

PONTON GmbH

Scope of the Report

This report provides an in-depth analysis of the global Blockchain in energy market , tracking five market segments across four geographic regions. The report studies key players, providing a five-year annual trend analysis that highlights market size, and share for North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC) and Rest of the World (ROW). The report also provides a forecast, focusing on the market opportunities for the next five years for each region. The scope of the study segments the Blockchain in energy market by its technology type, Platform Type, Implementation type, end-use industry type, application and by region.

Payment Schemes

As tokens

Usage Tokens

Work Tokens

Application tokens

Asset-based tokens

Others

As Wallets

Cross border payments

Supply chain & logistics

Inventory Management

Purchase order management

Validity of documents

By Regions

North America

Asia Pacific

Europe

Rest of the World

Segment:

Global Blockchain in energy market has been segmented based on technology type, platform type, Implementation type, by end-use industries, by application and by region. With increasing number of decentralized energy generation services such as solar PV’s and small-scale wind energy, blockchain technology facilitates the trading of energy through the platform. Especially, peer-to-peer trading in applications is expected to dominate the industry as several startups and utilities are currently investing in this space. This is followed by the smart contracts generation application which are expected to be instantaneous using blockchain technology.

Regional Analysis : –

The growth of global Blockchain in energy market is influenced by the benefits that Blockchain in energy market offers through decentralization of operations. Energy business is no longer required to depend on a central intermediary for operations. Once deployed, blockchain will facilitate rapid scalability and expansion of a number of participants and users with instantaneous completion of transactions. Overall, it is expected that the implementation of blockchain would drastically reduce the costs compared to the existing systems of operation in the energy industry. However, lack of clear regulatory protocols and limited suppliers and expertise and skills required to implement the technology can hinder the growth of the market.

