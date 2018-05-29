Copper Nitrate Market Brief Analysis and Attain Growth by 2026

Copper Nitrate Market: Overview

Copper nitrate with chemical formula Cu(NO3)2 not to be confused with cuprous nitrate with chemical formula CuNO3) is an inorganic compound that exists in blue crystalline solid form. It is soluble in ethanol, ammonia, and water. Copper nitrate is insoluble in ethyl acetate. It is synthesized by either direct reaction between copper and nitric acid or dissolving copper carbonate in nitric acid.

Copper nitrate is employed in various applications. It is primarily used in synthesis of copper oxide, which is further employed in many organic synthesis processes as catalyst.

When combined with acetic anhydride, copper nitrate works as an active reagent for nitration of aromatic compounds. Mixing copper with nitric acid is one of the synthesis methods of copper nitrate. Thus, it also acts as a source for nitric acid by reversing the reaction by providing heat. Copper nitrate is heated until it decomposes, and the fumes are then passed directly into water to generate nitric acid.

Copper nitration solution is used as polishing agent for other metals. It is also used as dye in the textile industry. It is also used in firework displays; however, its usage in pyrotechnics is limited. Copper nitrate is also commonly employed in laboratories in schools and colleges in the demonstration of chemical voltaic cell reactions.

Copper Nitrate Market Trends

Hydration of the anhydrous material or treatment of copper metal with an aqueous solution of silver nitrate or concentrated nitric acid can lead to the formation of hydrated copper nitrate. Copper metal when treated with N2O4results in the formation of anhydrous Cu(NO3)2.

Copper nitrate occurs in the anhydrous form as well as in the following five hydrated forms: monohydrate (Cu(NO3)2·H2O), sesquihydrate (Cu(NO3)2·1.5H2O), hemipentahydrate (Cu(NO3)2·2.5H2O), trihydrate (Cu(NO3)2·3H2O), and hexahydrate (Cu(H2O)6](NO3)2). Among these, trihydrate and hexahydrate are the common forms of hydrated copper nitrate.

Copper nitrate is primarily employed as reagent in the synthesis of copper oxide, which is further used in the ceramic industry as blue, green, or red, or sometimes pink, black, or gray pigments in glasses, enamels, and glazes.

