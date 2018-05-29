Fumaric Acid Market is expected to Reach USD 0.72 billion by the End of 2025

A research study titled, “Fumaric Acid Market by application – global industry analysis and forecast to 2025”, published by crystal market research.

Market Highlights:

The global Fumaric Acid Market was valued around USD 0.41 billion in 2016 and is expected to reach roughly USD 0.72 billion by the end of 2025 while registering itself at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.35% during the forecast period, owing to the rise in popularity of processed food together with availability of ready-to-drink beverages. Fumaric acid plays the role of a food additive (acidulant) and renders pH adjustment, flavor improvement, and preservation in beverages & food. Increasing economic development together with living standard particularly in developing countries such as India, China is expected to boost the consumption of processed beverages & food which will consecutively augment the growth of the global market. The change in trend for dietary consumption joined with rising health consciousness amongst customers is anticipated to boost the demand of processed beverages & food. This factor is probable to drive the growth of the fumaric acid market during the forecast years. The launching of a wide range of flavors including ethnic and exotic flavors in beverages & food market is anticipated to strengthen the global demand of fumaric acid.

The Fumaric Acid Market Is Segmented As Follows:

Fumaric Acid Market Assessment and Forecast, By Application, 2016-2025:

Food & Beverages

Rosin Paper Sizes

Unsaturated Polyester Resins (UPR)

Alkyd Resins

Other Applications

Fumaric Acid Market Assessment and Forecast, By Region, 2016-2025 ($Million):

North America

U.S

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Spain

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

Japan

China

Australia

India

South Africa

Saudi Arabia

Competitive Insights:

The global fumaric acid market is reasonably dominated by and concentrated in few key players such as Prinova LLC, Bartek Ingredients, Fuso Chemicals and Polynt S.P.A. Other key market players include Thirumalai Chemicals, Dastech International Inc., Xilong Chemical Company Ltd, The Chemical Company, Tianjin Bohai Chemicals, Changzhou Yabang Chemical Co. Ltd, Nippon Shokubai Co. Ltd, U.S. Chemicals LLC, and Wego Chemicals & Mineral Corp. The big players are involved in wide R&D and improvement to extend the scope of application and get across regional markets.

