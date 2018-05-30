Do you know Impact of Volumetric Video Market

Volumetric video is a technique used to capture a footage in 3 dimensions for viewing in virtual or mixed reality environments. When a real object is recorded with volumetric capture, the content is fully scanned and reproduced by recording all the details such as depth, intensity, color, and other specifications.

Volumetric video technology works on components such as camera array, processing unit, sensor, and photogrammetry software programs. The volumetric video has several use cases, especially in applications such as sports, medical, education, and training.

According to research, the global volumetric video market is estimated to grow from USD 578.3 Million in 2018 to USD 2,780.0 Million by 2023, at a CAGR of 36.9% between 2018 and 2023.

Major factors driving the growth of the market are the growing applications of volumetric technology in several end-user industries; increasing demand for 3D/360-degree content in entertainment and AR/VR applications; and rising availability of content creation hardware from different sources.

The volumetric video market based on professional/non-consumer application is divided into sports, events, & entertainment; medical; education & training; signage & advertisement; and others. The increasingly keen interest by technological heavyweights such as Microsoft, Intel, Facebook, and Google is expected to result in a faster adoption of volumetric video technology in these applications.

Growing demand for volumetric video technology in events and creative advertisement and need for advanced medical imaging and image-guided surgery may offer a tremendous growth opportunity for the volumetric video market. The growth of the market is confronted by major challenges such as requirement of various type of components and software analysis, and distributed value chain; and lack of standardization in 3D content creation.

The volumetric video market has witnessed mergers and acquisitions (M&A); partnerships; and product, technology, and prototype developments as the most active strategies. Numerous start-ups, industry giants, and a few research institutes have also taken up research into volumetric video technology that would help in the growth of the volumetric video market during the forecast period.

Volumetric video market is expected to grow fastest in APAC. With the presence of hardware manufacturers in the region, APAC witnesses an increasing adoption of latest technologies. Education & training; medical; and sports, events, & entertainment industries are expected to contribute substantially to the growth of the volumetric video market in APAC.

