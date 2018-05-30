DomeShelter Australia’s Container Mounted Structures Provide Solutions for a Range of Industries

The weather-resistant properties of DomeShelter Australia’s CMDS make it beneficial to a range of industries. The CMDS’ flexible and functional design is ideal for relocating operations and for easing logistical concerns in case of inclement weather.

[CUNDERDIN, 30/5/2018] – DomeShelter Australia, a specialist in industrial shade and shelter solutions, offers the Container Mounted DomeShelter™ (CMDS), a robust, weather-resistant shelter system. The CMDS possesses properties that make it ideal for a wide range of applications spanning various industries.

Flexible, Relocatable Industrial Shelters

DomeShelter Australia’s Container Mounted DomeShelter™ is specifically designed to respond to the climatic challenges facing various industries. Harsh weather conditions may occasionally disrupt operations and require relocation to resume work.

As a versatile and relocatable container shelter, the CMDS is engineered to withstand Australian Wind Regions from Class A to D. The CMDS has a robust steel frame that can securely fit onto existing container shelters by welding, bolting or through Twistlock. The CMDS also has a functional design that makes it easy for shipping and logistics.

A Shelter for Various Applications and Industries

The weather-resistant properties of the Container Mounted DomeShelter™ present several benefits to a variety of industries.

For the oil and gas industries, the CMDS protects important goods from heat and moisture damage with excellent rain and UV protection. The same goes for the agriculture sector, which heavily relies on the light and heat-resistant properties of the CMDS to maintain the health of livestock.

Apart from the industrial sector, the CMDS is also applicable to events and the tourism industry. Ideal as both a temporary and long-term solution for venues, the CMDS provides a cool, translucent space that allows natural light to pass through without causing too much heat.

About DomeShelter Australia

An established family-owned business, DomeShelter Australia is a trusted name when it comes to industrial shade and shelter solutions. While the company manufactures products in line with the industrial challenges in Australia, DomeShelter Australia extends its services all over the world to provide tough, functional protection for goods and equipment.

