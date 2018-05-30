Gastroparesis Treatment Market Share and Growth Factors Impact Analysis 2017 – 2025

Gastroparesis, also known as delayed gastric emptying, can be defined as a disease of the stomach muscles or the nerves controlling these muscles that causes the stomach muscles to stop functioning. It affects the spontaneous movement of the stomach muscles. Impaired mobility of the stomach muscles leads to emptying of the stomach. Gastroparesis occurs due to damage to the vagus nerve either because of injury or illness. Gastroparesis that commonly occurs among people is known as idiopathic gastroparesis, indicating that the actual cause of the disease is unclear. Diabetes is other common cause of gastroparesis, as high blood sugar levels leads to slow damage of the vagus nerve causing gastroparesis. The common symptoms of the disease include nausea, feeling of fullness, gastroesophagial reflux, abdominal bloating, lack of appetite, and pain in the stomach area.

The global gastroparesis treatment market is anticipated to record moderate growth during the forecast period. Growth of the market can be attributed to increase in prevalence of diabetes mellitus among people, rise in number of surgeries being performed which could lead to post-operative gastroparesis, introduction of novel drugs, and focus of market players on research and development to launch specific drugs for the treatment of gastroparesis. Additionally, untapped opportunities in the emerging markets such as India and China are likely to fuel the growth of the market. However, usage of non-prescription drugs, side effects of available gastroparesis drugs, and stringent regulatory environment for the approval of new drugs are expected to restrain the market during the forecast period. Moreover, lack of awareness among people about gastroparesis and available treatments is anticipated to hamper market growth.

The global gastroparesis treatment market can be segmented based on drug class, type, distribution channel, and region. In terms of drug class, the market can be categorized into prokinetic agents, botulinum toxin injection, and antiemetic agents. The prokinetic agents segment dominated the market in 2016, owing to effectiveness, ease of availability, high usage, and applicability of these medications in treating gastroparesis. Based on type, the global gastroparesis treatment market can be classified into diabetic gastroparesis, chronic gastroparesis, idiopathic gastroparesis, and post-operative gastroparesis. The post-operative gastroparesis segment is anticipated to expand at a rapid pace during the forecast period, owing to increase in the number of surgeries such as transplantation. In terms of distribution channel, the market can be divided into retail pharmacies, hospital pharmacies, and others. The hospital pharmacies segment dominated the market in 2016 and the trend is anticipated to continue during the forecast period.

Geographically, the global gastroparesis treatment market can be segmented into five major regions: North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. North America was the largest market in terms of revenue in 2016 and the trend is anticipated to continue during the forecast period. Growth of the market in the region can be attributed to rise in the number of diabetic patients. Diabetic gastroparesis is considered one of the major forms of gastroparesis affecting the population. Europe is expected to be the next attractive market for gastroparesis treatment. However, sluggish economy in the region is likely to hamper the growth of the market. The market in Asia Pacific is anticipated to expand at a high CAGR owing to factors such as government focus on enhancing health care facilities, rise in patient population, and increase in product approvals.

Leading players operating in the global gastroparesis treatment market are Boston Scientific Corporation, Cardinal Health, Inc., C. R. Bard, Inc., Abbott Laboratories, Medtronic, Salix Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Janssen Global Services, LLC, Teva Pharmaceuticals, Kimberly-Clark Corporation, Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Alfa Wassermann SPA, and Evoke Pharma, among others.

