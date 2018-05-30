Infectious Disease Diagnostic : Global Product Intelligence Industry Analysis 2023

Infectious Disease Diagnostic Market report provides the latest market data along with industry future trends, which keeps tracking of users driving revenue growth rate of Infectious Disease Diagnostic Market by product type (instruments, reagents, software & services), technology type (conventional, biochemical and molecular technology), application type (bacterial, viral, CNS, cardiovascular, fungal, sexually transmitted disease) market status and outlook of global and major regions, from manufacturers, and end industries. As this report is expected to help key players among the Infectious Disease Diagnostic Market it includes the five years Industry analysis and the 6 years annual forecast from 2017 to 2023. Some of the prominent participants in the Global Infectious Disease Diagnostic Market are Bio-Rad Laboratories, BioMerieux, Hologic, Inc., Danaher Corp., Affymetrix, Alere, Inc., Quidel Corp., Trinity Biotech, Qiagen, Chembio Diagnostic Systems, OraSure Technologies, Meridian Bioscience and Beckman Coulter. According to the report the Global Infectious Disease Diagnostic Market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 8.5% in terms of value over the period of 2017-2023.

The Increasing High Investment in R&D Activities from Government and Private Organizations are Considered to Be the Key Factors Fueling the Growth of Infectious Disease Diagnostic Market

Increasing incidences of infectious diseases, increasing demand for advanced technologies in treatment of infectious disease, and high investment in R&D activities from government and private organizations are considered to be the key factors fueling the growth of infectious disease diagnostic market. However, lack of awareness of novel diagnostic technologies, cost associated with the IDD treatment and stringent government regulatory guidelines are the prime factors restraining the growth of this growth. Moreover, companies operating in the market, which are focusing on developing novel diagnostics as well as initiatives taken by government and private organizations pertaining to diagnosis of the infectious diseases among the people provides more opportunities for the market to grow over the forecast period.

Segment Covered

The report on global infectious disease diagnostic market covers segments such as, product type, technology type and application type. On the basis of product type the global infectious disease diagnostic market is categorized into instruments, reagents and software & services. On the basis of technology type the global infectious disease diagnostic market is categorized into conventional technology, biochemical technology and molecular technology. On the basis of application type the global infectious disease diagnostic market is categorized into bacterial infection, viral infection, CNS infection, cardiovascular infection, fungal infection, sexually transmitted disease and others.

The U.S. Drives the Growth in the North America Region as it is the Largest Market in the Region

The report provides regional analysis covering geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World. In this section the key trends and market size for each geography is provided over the period of 2015-2023.The countries covered in the North America region include the U.S., Canada, and Mexico; while Asia-Pacific includes China, Japan, India, South Korea, Malaysia, and among others. Moreover, Germany, U.K., France, Spain, and Rest of Europe are included in the European region. The U.S. drives the growth in the North America region as it is the largest market in the region. The Asia-pacific region offers a substantial potential for the market growth owing to rapid growth in markets such as India and China. The APAC region is projected to experience a growth at a CAGR of x.x% over the period of 2017-2023.

Major Key Players Mentioned in this Research Report

The report provides profiles of the companies in the global infectious disease diagnostic market such as, Bio-Rad Laboratories, BioMerieux, Hologic, Inc., Danaher Corp., Affymetrix, Alere, Inc., Quidel Corp., Trinity Biotech, Qiagen, Chembio Diagnostic Systems, OraSure Technologies, Meridian Bioscience and Beckman Coulter.

