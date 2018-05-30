Mexico Cards And Payments Market Market Forecasts (2017 -2022)

researchFOLKS’ ’‘Mexico Cards and Payments Market Analysis” report offers a distinct range of possibilities in the market of payment cards along with the accurately validated statistics of operational cards in the market and their total transactional values. It suggests profitable marketing strategies considering the competitive landscape in the market, purchase trends, payments options in online trade and significant government frameworks impacting the overall payment cards market of Mexico.

Our report kindles the hidden opportunities with dependable information about different types of card transactions, volumes of cardholders, market proportion, current accounts, increase within the number of cards, credit cards outstanding balances, transactional values, details of the issuers at the side of available banking schemes and futuristic analysis of overall cards and payment marketplace in Mexico.

Highlights of the report:

The country’s treaty with UN’s Better Than Cash Alliance has resulted in the growth of electronic payments across the nation with the use of mobile phones for digital payments and reduced use of cash transactions.

Alternative payments like Banamex Wallet, introduced by Banamex in collaboration with MasterCard allows Android users to add their MasterCard details to the wallet and pay for transactions, and BBVA mobile Wallet Bancomer allows NFC payments at contactless payments accepted merchant locations.

Transactions are becoming more secure with the adoption of innovative technologies like scanning of fingerprint or a selfie to authenticate the user while using the Identity Check Mobile Solution of MasterCard. Another such significant implementation is the OT Motion Code technology that changes CVV value at regular intervals developed by Mexican payment processing services provider Promocion y Operacin SA (PROSA) and Oberthur Technologies.

List of companies mentioned in the report:

BBVA Bancomer

Banco Santander (México) S.A.

BanCoppel S.A.

Citibanamex

Banorte

Nacional Financiera

HSBC Mexico, S.A.

Visa

Mastercard

American Express

Scope of the report:

The functioning of Mexico’s cards and payments market and complete analysis of the market drivers

It provides conventional and contemporary information about payment cards of Mexico and market predictions till 2022

It details the emerging payment solutions and their economic, regional and business impact on the cards and payments industry of Mexico

Detailed information about existing market leaders, their strategies and government policies driving the payment cards market

