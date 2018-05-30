Q Fever Market Growth, Trends and Forecast Till 2023 By MarketResearchFuture.com

Market Research Future published a research report on Global Q Fever Market and predicts that Global Q Fever Market is expected to grow at a healthy CAGR of 6.3% during the forecasted period and report include market Analysis, Scope, Stake, Progress, Trends and forecast till 2023. Q Fever Market Report provide unique information by worldwide ultimate top 10+ players. The Global Research gives Major Regional information by Size, Shares and Demand in Healthcare Sector.

The infection caused by the bacterium Coxiella burnetii is termed as Q fever. Usually, Q fever is a mild disease with flu-like symptoms. Many patients have no symptoms at all while in some cases; the infection can reoccur/resurface years later. The chronic Q fever is a more deadly form of Q fever which may damage heart, liver, brain, lungs and can cause diabetes in some cases.

The Global Q Fever Market is expecting a steady growth during the forecasted period. The Global Q Fever Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.3% during the forecasted period. Growing geriatric population, increasing prevalence of infectious diseases, and technological advancement in surgery have driven the market growth. Moreover, increasing healthcare expenditure, and rising demand for the better treatment have fueled the growth of the market.

Key Players for Global Q Fever Market

Some of the key players in Q Fever Market are Yashica Pharmaceuticals Private Limited (India) Merck & Co. (U.S.), Atox Bio (Israel), Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (Israel), Basilea Pharmaceutica Ltd. (Switzerland), and MELINTA THERAPEUTICS, INC. (U.S.), Pfizer (U.S.), Cipla Inc. (India), and others.

Regional Analysis for Global Q Fever Market

The Americas dominate the Global Q Fever Market owing to the presence of a population with bacterial infection and increasing number of surgical procedures in the hospitals. The Americas is further segmented into North America and South America.

Europe accounts for the second largest market due to increasing funds, government support, and increasing healthcare expenditure. Germany, France, and the U.K hold a significant share in the market owing to increasing demand for technologically advanced devices for the surgical procedures.

Asia Pacific is the fastest growing market for the Q fever, whose growth is attributed to rising geriatric population, increasing prevalence of bacterial infections, and rapidly developing economies. Additionally, increasing healthcare expenditure and demand for new treatment options for rare diseases fuel the market growth.

On the other hand, the Middle East & Africa is expected witness limited growth due to limited access to the healthcare resources and lack of awareness about rare diseases.

Segments for Global Q Fever Market

The Global Q Fever Market is segmented on the basis of type, diagnosis, treatment, and end users.

On the basis of the type, the market is categorized into acute Q fever and chronic Q fever.

On the basis of the diagnosis, the market is segmented into imaging tests, blood test and others. The imaging test is further sub-segmented into echocardiography, X-ray, and others.

Based on the treatment, the market is segmented into antibiotic and surgery

On the basis of the end users, the market is segmented into hospitals & clinics, diagnostic centers, surgical centers, and others.

