Sodium Cumenesulfonate Market Assessment & Market Growth Evolution Forecast 2024

Sodium cumenesulfonate is a hydrotope compound, which consists of a hydrophilic part and a hydrophobic part, similar to surfactants. These compounds can get dissolved in water. They are available in powder as well as liquid form. There are several advantages of sodium cumenesulfonate. It increases the solubility for less soluble organic matter; lowers the cloud point of aqueous formulated products, effectively promotes the compatibility of various ingredients present in a multicomponent system, and moderates the viscosity of aqueous formulated products. Sodium cumenesulfonate is used as a solubilizer and cloud point depressor in wax cleaners, air mist drilling, laundry washing, drilling fluids, stimulation fluids, anti-caking agents, and coupling agents in powdered detergents.

Read Report Overview @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sodium-cumenesulfonate-market.html

Sodium cumenesulfonate is also used in metal processing applications, oilfield applications, and hydrogen sulfide scavangers. Cost of sodium cumenesulfonate highly depends on the cost of raw materials. Volatilty in raw material prices is likely to hamper the sodium cumenesulfonate market in the near future. Heavy exposure to sodium cumenesulfonate may cause serious irritation of eyes, irritation of respiratory tract if inhaled, and other health hazards. Increasing industrialization and use of household detergents in emerging economies are factors likely to drive the demand for sodium cumenesulfonate during the forecast period.

Based on form, the global sodium cumenesulfonate market has been classified into powder form and liquid form. However, decline in research and development activities related to sodium cumenesulfonate is likely to hamper the market during the forecast period. The liquid form segment contributed a major share of the market in 2015 and is likely to dominate the market during the forecast period.

Request Report Brochure @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=20900

Based on application, the global sodium cumenesulfonate market has been segmented into industrial & institutional, household, oilfield, laundry & cleaning, and others. Use of sodium cumenesulfonate as a detergent and cleaner for household application is growing. The household segment contributed a major share of the market in 2015 and is likely to be a dominant segment during the forecast period. Industrial and institutional is another lucrative segment of the market. It is anticipated to witness moderate growth during the forecast period. Growing population leads to rapid increase in industrialization.

About Us

Transparency Market Research (TMR) is a global market intelligence company providing business information reports and services. The company’s exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trend analysis provides forward-looking insight for thousands of decision makers. TMR’s experienced team of analysts, researchers, and consultants use proprietary data sources and various tools and techniques to gather and analyze information.

TMR’s data repository is continuously updated and revised by a team of research experts so that it always reflects the latest trends and information. With extensive research and analysis capabilities, Transparency Market Research employs rigorous primary and secondary research techniques to develop distinctive data sets and research material for business reports.

Contact

Transparency Market Research

State Tower,

90 State Street,

Suite 700,

Albany NY – 12207

United States

Tel: +1-518-618-1030

USA – Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453

Email: sales@transparencymarketresearch.com

Website: http://www.transparencymarketresearch.com