Water Quality Analyzer Market: New Market Research Report Announced; Global Industry Analysis 2016 – 2026

The water quality analyzer market is largely propelled by the rising awareness and improvements in quality of water required for specific applications across all end-user industries. Advancements in technology are improving the understanding of effects of water quality on various applications, thereby leading to higher demand for water quality analyzers. Furthermore, implementation of stringent government regulations in most developed countries with regard to better quality of drinking water and rise in concerns over water pollution and wastewater management are some of the major factors propelling the water quality analyzer market across the globe. Industrial waste water causes severe damage to the environment, including local water bodies. Governments and environment protection organizations are therefore compelling industries to pretreat and analyze the water which is discarded. This is boosting the water quality analyzer market. However, the costs associated with testing and analyzing wastewater are usually high. Companies in the developing economies are largely ignorant about water analysis. This is restraining the water quality analyzer market in developing regions.

The water quality analyzer market, in terms of type has been segmented into TOC analyzer, pH meter, multiparameter colorimeter, turbidity meter, dissolved gas (oxygen) meter, and others. Among the products, pH meters and TOC analyzers accounted for significant share of the water quality analyzer market across the globe. The criticality of pH levels, i.e. acidity or alkalinity of water, in several applications makes pH analyzers significantly important. These products or analyzers can be either portable or bench mounted depending upon the location of water and functionality. Based on application, the water quality analyzer market has been classified into industrial, environmental, laboratory, sanitation and sewage treatment, and others. Industrial and laboratory applications accounted for the large share of the water quality analyzer market in 2015, as they need close monitoring of water quality for efficient functioning of equipment & machinery and accurate results in case of laboratory applications.

Key players manufacturing water quality analyzers include General Electric Company, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., Forbes Marshall, Emerson Electric Co., Honeywell International Inc., and Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

