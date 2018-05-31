04651/ PRESENTS NEW SPRING/SUMMER 2019 COLLECTION AT PITTI UOMO IN FLORENCE

A TRIP IN A BAG – in the coming summer, the main topic of interest for 04651/ is relaxed casualwear. The new looks are a less minimalist than they used to be; the fabrics are pre-washed and hence very soft. The travel collection emphasises its Nordic roots once more and surprises with materials full of character. For the second time, the North German label will be part of Pitti Uomo in Florence and is enjoying the growing international interest it is drawing.

“We are particularly happy about the growing demand on the US market and are organising a road show with local retailers for the second time,” says Matthias Garske, responsible for sales overseas. “This is why Pitti Uomo is the perfect international platform for us, to keep growing internationally,” CEO Lars Braun adds.

“A trip in a bag” – 04651/ is a travel collection that brings you all the essentials for a spontaneaous mini break. Nature as a source of inspiration, the finest quality, a particular closeness to nature and that touch of luxury -all packed up in a carry-all to spend a weekend on the most beautiful of all the islands of the North Sea – or on any other coast of the world.

This collection”s appeal is less dressy this season, and even more laid-back than in past seasons. The main focus are new fabrics, luxurious workmanship and unusual looks: linen, outdoor chenille, terry, seersucker and very fine jersey – in the realm of fabrics, 04651/ has definitely extended its range.

Within the single product groups, Matthias Garske and Marcel Egner, who has been responsible for developing the collection and sales since this year, made an even stricter selection: “Every single item now has a special feature that puts the emphasis on the whole collection at the same time. This is how this very coherent collection evolved, one that gives 04651/ more strength and character. Clean styles that used to be very classic now come with a twist and sport a washed, casual look,” Egner says.

The diversity in the 04651/ knitwear range has grown even more. It focuses on voluminous materials, whose softness and lightness are a real surprise. Heavy knits with a natural feel, such as chenille, a yarn that appears rough but is extremely soft to the touch. Outerwear items excel with a natural touch and great functionality -some jacket styles are water-repellent and washable at once for the first time. Jogger pants remain sporty and casual; they still play the biggest role for the group of trousers. The collection is rounded off with an Infinity Sweat range, swim shorts and a three-day bag as well as a slightly larger five-day bag.