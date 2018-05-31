3D Animation Market by Worldwide Market Size, Growth Rate and Forecast Report 2022

Market Highlights:

3D Animation is a process of developing/creating 3D dimensional moving images in the digital environment. 3D animation has went through many advancements in recent years. The trend towards 3D animation is continuously growing. 3D animation is growing fastest in the media and entertainment industry. 3D animation provides view in different projections and angles making it look lively. The 3D animation engages people visually and thus attracts them. 3D animation trend is growing among game developers and designers. It has been observed that architects and smart classes segment is also expected to show a trend of 3D animation in recent years.

The study indicates that 3D animation provides many benefits such as it provides superior ability to portray movements, great visual effects, time management, easily grab attention and others. These numerous benefits of 3D animation boosts the 3D animation market. The study indicates that the growing adoption of visual effects technology in movies and the increasing demand for 3D mobile applications are driving the 3D animation market. Apart from it the increase in the use of 3D mapping technology for GPS and navigation is also driving the 3D animation market. The study reveals that lack of finance is a restraining factor for the 3D animation market.

Request a Sample Report @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/2760

Major Key Players

Autodesk (U.S.),

Image Metrics (U.S.),

Maxon Computer (Germany),

Corel Corporation (Canada),

Adobe Systems Inc. (U.S.),

NVIDIA Corporation (U.S.),

Pixologic Inc. (U.S.),

SideFx Software (Canada),

The Foundry VisionMongers Ltd. (U.K.), Trimble Navigation Ltd. (U.S.) among others

The global 3D Animation market is expected to grow at USD ~20.5 Billion by 2022, at ~12% of CAGR between 2016 and 2022.

Regional Analysis

The regional analysis of 3D Animation market is being studied for region such as Asia pacific, Americas, Europe and Rest of the World. Rapid developments animation industry has driven the market of 3D Animation in North America. It has been observed that North America region is the leading in 3D Animation market. The study reveals that Asia-Pacific region is expected to show a sudden hike in the 3D Animation market during the forecast period. Asia-Pacific countries like China, Taiwan, India, and South Korea have a fair share in the 3D Animation market. In Europe region, the market for 3D Animation is witnessing high growth rate due to presence of large number of automotive and aerospace companies that are using 3D Animation technology for improving their business productivity.

Segments:

The global 3D animation market has been segmented on the basis of software, service, component, hardware, end-user and region.

3D Animation Market by Software:

SDK

Plug-in Software

Platforms

Others

3D Animation Market by Hardware:

Motion Capturing Systems

Workstation

Video cards and GPU

Others

3D Animation Market by Service:

Support and Maintenance

Integration and Deployment

Consulting

3D Animation Market by end-user:

Media & entertainment

Healthcare

Architecture

Education

Others

Browse Complete Report @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/3d-animation-market-2760

Intended Audience