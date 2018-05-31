Cybersecurity Insights from Top Expert for CEOs in Malaysia, South Korea, UAE, Sweden, HK and Mexico

The Cybersecurity Workshop for Today’s Strategic Leaders will help CEOs gain a comprehensive understanding of cybersecurity and its key aspects and discover how to establish or improve their cybersecurity programs in Kuala Lumpur, Seoul, Abu Dhabi, Stockholm, Hong Kong and Mexico City.

New York City, NY, USA — Despite the ongoing cyber threat that is witnessed through news reports almost on a daily basis, firms are still neglecting proper cybersecurity planning. As information technology becomes ever more complex and Internet of Things applications progressively widespread, cybersecurity is becoming an increasingly important and business-critical field. Unfortunately, a recent study from security solutions provider Resilient Systems and market research firm Ponemon broke down key areas of continued failure for organizations.

The study found that 66% of IT and security professionals surveyed said their firms were unprepared to recover from a cyber attack, and 75% lacked a formal incident response plan. A key example of this unpreparedness is that fact that many of the companies impacted by the WannaCry ransomware attack had not installed patches in their Windows infrastructure that were released by Microsoft months before. Vulnerabilities in commercial software are common; the only solution is to stay abreast of manufacturer’s releases.

In order to help businesses in their cybersecurity planning, the Cybersecurity Framework released in February 2014 following a collaborative process involving industry, academia and government has been widely adopted by many types of organizations around the world, quickly becoming the de facto standard by which cyber security is going to be measured.

The Cybersecurity Workshop for Today’s Strategic Leaders (http://www.gldnacademy.com/the-cybersecurity-workshop-for-todays-strategic-leaders.html) will bring leaders up to speed on the most recent and battle-tested approaches to protect their companies’ valuable information and intellectual property from prying eyes of hackers and competitors. Attendees to the program will learn how to apply the Cybersecurity Framework in their organizations and erect strong defenses for their valuable customer and employee data and intellectual property.

Attendees to these 2-day workshops organized by GLDNAcademy.com (http://www.gldnacademy.com) in Kuala Lumpur, Seoul, Abu Dhabi, Stockholm, Hong Kong and Mexico City will:

• Gain a comprehensive understanding of cybersecurity and its key aspects

• Get to grips with various cybersecurity testing methods

• Master the cybersecurity framework and its five core functions

• Discover how to establish or improve your cybersecurity program

• Gain an overview of cyber network defense

• Transform the “weak human link” into the organization’s greatest strength

• Look at the four components of the cyber preparedness continuum

ABOUT GLDNACADEMY.COM

GLDNAcademy.com invites CEOs, board members, managers, leaders and professionals to expand their horizons:

• To meet fellow leaders, entrepreneurs, executives, managers, investors and regulators looking for the industry insights that will move the needle in their organizations

• To become part of the most engaging professional network of leaders in the world

• To engage with an experienced faculty that exhibits the deepest knowledge across the most practical and challenging matters that really matter for businesses today

GLDNAcademy.com offers seminars in dozens of industries and functional areas. Each and all of these programs incorporate the following:

• Relevant programs offered in the top business capitals of the world

• State-of-the-art workshops that incorporate hundreds of hours delivering the best

• Pre-program questionnaires that provide key information that permeates our offerings

• World-class faculty with access to the top echelons of the world’s most innovative organizations

• Thousands of satisfied attendees from all over the world

ABOUT INSTRUCTOR EDGAR PEREZ

Edgar Perez is a great business speaker, a confident communicator and a world class motivator. Global executives have come to appreciate his wide-ranging insights on how they can better position their organizations for success through strong leadership and a comprehensive approach that links business strategy and disruptive technologies including artificial intelligence and deep learning, quantum computing and cyber security. A published author, keynote speaker and business consultant for private equity and hedge funds, he is Council Member at the Gerson Lehrman Group, Guidepoint Global Advisors and Internal Consulting Group.

Mr. Perez is author of The AI Breakthrough, How Artificial Intelligence is Advancing Deep Learning and Revolutionizing Your World (2018), Knightmare on Wall Street, The Rise and Fall of Knight Capital and the Biggest Risk for Financial Markets (2013), and The Speed Traders, An Insider’s Look at the New High-Frequency Trading Phenomenon That is Transforming the Investing World, published in English by McGraw-Hill Inc. (2011), Published in Mandarin by China Financial Publishing House (2012), and Investasi Super Kilat, published in Bahasa Indonesia by Kompas Gramedia (2012).

Mr. Perez has been interviewed on CNN’s Quest Means Business, CNBC’s Squawk on the Street, Worldwide Exchange, Cash Flow, Street Signs and Squawk Box, FOX BUSINESS’s Countdown to the Closing Bell and After the Bell, Bloomberg TV’s Market Makers, CNN en Español’s Dinero, Petersburg – Channel 5, Sina Finance, BNN’s Business Day, CCTV China, Bankier.pl, TheStreet.com, Leaderonomics, GPW Media, Channel NewsAsia’s Business Tonight and Cents & Sensibilities. In addition, Mr. Perez has been featured on Sohu, News.Sina.com, Caijing, ETF88.com, 360doc, AH Radio, CBNweek.com, Caixin, Futures Daily, Xinhua, CBN Newswire, Chinese Financial News, International Finance News, Finance.QQ.com, Finance.Sina.com, The Korea Times, The Korea Herald, The Star, The Malaysian Insider, BMF 89.9, iMoney Hong Kong, Bloomberg Hedge Fund Brief, The Wall Street Journal, The New York Times, Dallas Morning News, Valor Econômico, FIXGlobal Trading, TODAY Online, Oriental Daily News and Business Times.

Mr. Perez has addressed thousands of top executives around the world through keynote speeches and corporate training programs on quantum computing, artificial intelligence, deep learning, cybersecurity and financial trading. He has presented in Beijing, Boston, Chicago, Hong Kong, Kiev, Kuala Lumpur, Lima, London, Miami, Naples, New York, Santiago, Sao Paulo, Seoul, Shanghai, Singapore, Stockholm, Taipei and Warsaw, among other global capitals. He contributes to The New York Times and China’s Sina Finance.

Mr. Perez has presented to the Council on Foreign Relations, Vadym Hetman Kyiv National Economic University (Kiev), Quant Investment & HFT Summit APAC (Shanghai), U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (Washington DC), CFA Singapore, Hong Kong Securities Institute, Courant Institute of Mathematical Sciences at New York University, University of International Business and Economics (Beijing) and Hult International Business School (Shanghai), among other public and private institutions. In addition, Mr. Perez has spoken at a number of global conferences, including Cyber Security World Conference (New York), Inside Market Data (Chicago), Emerging Markets Investments Summit (Warsaw), CME Group’s Global Financial Leadership Conference (Naples Beach, FL), Harvard Business School’s Venture Capital & Private Equity Conference (Boston), High-Frequency Trading Leaders Forum (New York, Chicago), MIT Sloan Investment Management Conference (Cambridge), Institutional Investor’s Global Growth Markets Forum (London), TradeTech Asia (Singapore) and FIXGlobal Face2Face (Seoul).

Mr. Perez was a vice president at Citigroup, a senior consultant at IBM, and a strategy consultant at McKinsey & Co. in New York City. He managed Operations and Technology for Peruval Finance. Mr. Perez has an undergraduate degree in Systems Engineering from Universidad Nacional de Ingeniería, Lima, Peru (1994), a Master of Administration from Universidad ESAN, Lima, Peru (1997) and an MBA from Columbia Business School, New York, majoring in Finance and Management (2002). He belongs to the Beta Gamma Sigma honor society. Mr. Perez is an accomplished salsa and hustle dancer and resides in the New York City area with wife Olga, son Edgar Felipe and daughters Svetlana Sofia and Mary Olympia.

Media Contact:

Melania Pulitzer

Managing Director

GLDNAcademy.com

+1-414-FORUMS0

mjp@gldnacademy.com

http://www.gldnacademy.com