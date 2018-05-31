Global Contraceptives Market to reach USD 29.6 Billion by 2021: Market Data Forecast, Inc.

Market Data Forecast has announced the addition of the “Contraceptives Market by drug type – Contraceptive pills, Topical contraceptives, Contraceptive injectable, Others (contraceptive gels, jellies and creams), by Medical devices – Male contraceptive devices (Condoms), Female contraceptive devices (female condoms, intrauterine devices, contraceptive sponges, contraceptive diaphragms, contraceptive patches, subdermal contraceptive implants and non-surgical permanent contraceptive devices), by end users–Hospitals, Home care, Clinics and Ambulatory Surgical Centres by Region – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecasts (2016–2021)” report to their offering.

Contraception is an avoidance of pregnancy by meddling with ordinary procedure of fertilization, ovulation and implantation using drugs, obstructions, restorative gadgets, surgical strategies. They are the medications which will also hinder sexually transmitted maladies. These gadgets are accessible in various structures, for example, a loop, coil, T-shaped and triangle which are mostly made up of plastic or metal. At present, major efforts are being put into the development of products like vaginal-rings, sub-dermal contraceptive implants, self-administrative contraceptive injections, etc.

Contraceptives market is expected to reach a market value of 29.6 Billion by 2021 from an estimated value of 21.5 Billion in 2016 at a CAGR of 6.6%.

Contraceptives Market: Drivers and Challenges

The significant drivers that impacting the market are expanding improvement of effective female contraceptive devices and medications, innovative progressions, activities from government and Non Profit Organisations to advance contraceptives, usage of the patient insurance go about and also rising worldwide predominance of sexually transmitted diseases (STI). Growing awareness of usage of contraceptives in developing and under developing countries is certainly a game changer.

The major hindering factor of the contraceptives market includes side effects of contraceptive devices. Rising concern about infertility as a possible side effect is a key challenge for the market.

Some of the key manufacturers of this market are Bayer HealthCare AG, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, Medisafe Distribution Inc, Pace Pharmaceuticals Inc., Medicines360, Church & Dwight, Co., Inc., Actavis, Inc., Cooper Surgical, Inc., Merck & Co., Inc., Reckitt Benckiser plc, Mayer Laboratories, Inc., and Pfizer, Inc.

Regional Overview

Geographically, the market can be categorized into North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia-Pacific and The Middle East and Africa. North America commanded the major market share with most of its business centred around the USA. North America is preceded by Europe with U.K. being the centre of the business. Asia-Pacific is expected to witness a high growth rate through the forecast period.

Scope of the report

The report offers a comprehensive analysis of the industry by providing the estimations of market potential and forecasts with utmost granularity. Along this, the factors influential in effecting the market dynamics and trends are discussed in detail at the product level. Further, the performance of the market at the regional and country-level is assessed and the prospects with high growth potential are identified and debated.

The key players in the industry are profiled providing insights on their financial performance, market position and growth strategies. Comparative analysis on prime strategical activities of the market players delineating the key developments like mergers & acquisitions, collaborations and an evaluation of the competitive environment within the industry are provided. The report also offers a broad outlook of the market along with recommendations from industry experts on the opportunities for investment activity.

What else? Apart from the syndicated report, our in-house team has an expertise and experience in designing custom reports to meet your specific research needs and assist you in making well-informed decisions.

