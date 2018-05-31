Juan Antonio Nino Is a Professional Financial Executive Who Is Also Interested in Social Service

Juan Antonio Nino Pulgar is one of the highly respected and well educated persons from Panama, who is not just a financial executive but also a person who works for the betterment of the society. Juan Antonio Nino started his journey in a very modest way by taking up a job at the National Bank of Panama. Since then, Juan Antonio Nino never looked back and started growing in his career steadily. Juan is one of the most successful financial executives of Panama who is highly sought after. After having worked in his home town, he later worked for various other banks over the years and has gained all the required skills to handle and resolve any kind of complicated issues. Juan has the capacity to perform administrative duties and also successfully manage them. As a banking executive, Juan Antonio Nino Pulgar evaluates credit and collateral files and also documents and organizes the financial transactions. Juan also gathers, compiles and files reports that have to be sent to the top management. These reports would be used by them to make some key decisions. When Juan was with the National Bank of Panama, he was also interacting with the customers and addressing all their queries and issues.

The calls and mails were screened by him and appropriate responses were given to the customers. The documents were maintained in order and the deficiencies were corrected. Juan is aware of all the federal and state laws and makes sure that the bank adheres to all the applicable laws of the land. After working in the compensation and current accounts departments at the National Bank of Panama, Juan became its Treasurer after sometime and then quickly rose to the next level by getting a higher position in the livestock development program that was started by the World Bank after the integration of development sectors industrial and agricultural bank. During this period, Juan majorly focused on enhancing the livestock production systems and improving the productivity. Despite having a suffocating schedule at the workplace, Juan makes sure that he contributes his bit to the society. Juan is a very active member of the Lion’s Club and is always available to help the needy people all over the world. Juan has participated in several community programs and other developmental activities undertaken by the club and has successfully brought in a positive change in the lives of the people across the world.

