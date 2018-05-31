Molecular Biology Enzymes, Kits & Reagents Market Expected to Behold a CAGR of 15.8% through 2017-2026

Future Market Insights’ recently compiled report offers prospects of the global molecular biology enzymes, kits & reagents market for the period between 2017 and 2026. The report projects the market to register a splendid growth through 2026. Sales of molecular biology enzymes, kits & reagents worldwide are poised to exceed US$ 21,000 Mn in revenues by 2026-end.

Technological Advancements Leading to Enhanced Efficiency & Greater Precision of Molecular Biology Enzymes, Kits & Reagents

Many technological advancements are been made by the molecular biology enzymes, kits & reagents manufacturers, who dedicate their focus toward developing advanced products in a bid to enhance their product portfolio. The advanced products facilitate the research processes with offerings such as enhanced efficiency and greater precision. One of the greatest examples of this is SMART Digest Kit developed by Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., designed particularly for the biopharmaceutical & proteomic applications. This kit enables the generation of data of high quality, meanwhile curtailing time needed for preparation of samples. Adoption of molecular biology enzymes, kits & reagents will further be propelled by huge investments made in the research & development by pharmaceutical & biotechnology industries coupled with the provision of several reimbursements for molecular diagnostics.

A significant increase in the genetic disorders’ prevalence has been witnessed since the recent past, thereby driving adoption of molecular diagnostics. The processes of molecular diagnostics including epigenetics and polymerase chain reaction (PCR) require molecular biology enzymes, kits & reagents as, which form an integral part of these processes. Mounting cases of genetic disorders in light of growing geriatric population will significantly fuel demand for molecular biology enzymes, kits & reagents in the near future. Genetic data of individuals is considered highly confidential, and sharing this data is strictly prohibited. Genome sequencing aids identifying & treating a wide variety of diseases. However, there is lack of tools that are effective for securing the genetic information of individuals, and the information ends up being stored in cloud databases, which further poses threats regarding data thefts. The absence of effective technology to store genetic information is anticipated to negatively influence demand for molecular biology enzymes, kits & reagents.

Key Research Findings from the Report

Although sequencing is expected to prevail as the largest application of molecular biology enzymes, kits & reagents in terms of revenues, synthetic biology is anticipated to persist as the fastest expanding application segment in the market. Cloning application segment will also exhibit an impressive expansion, and will account for the second largest revenue share of the market during the forecast period.

Academic and research institutes are expected to register fastest expansion in the market through 2026, based on end-users. However, revenues from this end-user segment will remain comparatively lower than other end-user segments included in the report.

Revenues from sales of molecular biology enzymes, kits & reagents for use in pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies are expected to account for the largest market share during 2017 to 2026.

Kits & reagents will prevail as top-selling and fast-selling product in the market. Between modifying enzymes and restriction enzymes, the latter will exhibit a relatively faster sales expansion whereas the former will account for a larger market revenue share through 2026.

North America is anticipated to remain the most remunerative market for molecular biology enzymes, kits & reagents, followed by Asia-Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ).

Prominent companies in the global molecular biology enzymes, kits & reagents market are implementing strategies including manufacturing capacity & geographic expansion. Manufacturers are also concentrating on new product launches for enhancing their shares in this increasingly competitive market. The report has listed key players supporting the market growth, which include Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Illumina, Inc., Roche Holdings, Inc., Takara Bio Inc., Jena Bioscience GmbH, Merck & Co Company, Qiagen N.V., Agilent Technologies, Inc., KRISHGEN BioSystems, and Promega Corporation.