Unsaturated Fatty Alcohols Market Insights & Development Status till 2025

Unsaturated Fatty Alcohols Market: Overview

Fatty alcohols are typically high molecular weight (HMW) compounds with straight, long chains. The number of carbon atoms in fatty alcohols can range from four to more than 30 in their chain. The source of fatty alcohols (natural fats and oils) affects the length of their chain. Common and important commercial fatty alcohols include oleyl alcohol, stearyl alcohol, and lauryl alcohol.

Read Report Overview @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/unsaturated-fatty-alcohols-market.html

Unsaturated fatty alcohols are produced by reducing fatty acids or esters. Oleyl alcohol is an unsaturated fatty alcohol with chemical formula C18H36O. It is also known as octadecenol or cis-9-octadecen-1-ol. It is synthesized by hydrogenation of oleic acid esters. It is used in personal care and cosmetic products such as lotions, skin creams, shampoos, and hair conditioners due to its properties such as emulsifier, nonionic surfactant, thickener, and emollient. Other unsaturated fatty alcohols include stearyl alcohol (octadecanol-1) and cetyl alcohol (hexadecanol-1).

Unsaturated fatty alcohols are employed in the manufacture of surfactants and detergents. They are also used as ingredients in foods, industrial solvents, and cosmetic products. Some of the cosmetic products where unsaturated fatty alcohols are used include color cosmetics, hair treatments, and skin care products. Their function as an industrial solvent, lubricant, and corrosion inhibitor can be observed in polymer processing and metal working applications. They also exhibit properties of emollients, thickeners, and emulsifiers. Thus, unsaturated fatty alcohols are used in personal care and food industries.

Request Report Brochure @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=2494

Unsaturated Fatty Alcohols Market Trends

Unsaturated fatty alcohols have attained extensive commercial applications due to their unusual surface active properties. Typically, there are two commercial methods of preparing unsaturated fatty alcohols: sodium reduction and hydrogenation. Unsaturated fatty alcohols can be prepared from natural sources as well as synthesized chemically. They are prepared from either acids, esters, or wax esters. Palm kernel oil and coconut oil are used to produce unsaturated fatty alcohols with 12 to 14 carbon atoms, while soybean oil, tallow, and palm oil are employed as sources for alcohols with 16 to 18 carbon atoms.

About Us

Transparency Market Research (TMR) is a global market intelligence company providing business information reports and services. The company’s exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trend analysis provides forward-looking insight for thousands of decision makers. TMR’s experienced team of analysts, researchers, and consultants use proprietary data sources and various tools and techniques to gather and analyze information.

TMR’s data repository is continuously updated and revised by a team of research experts so that it always reflects the latest trends and information. With extensive research and analysis capabilities, Transparency Market Research employs rigorous primary and secondary research techniques to develop distinctive data sets and research material for business reports.

Contact

Transparency Market Research

State Tower,

90 State Street,

Suite 700,

Albany NY – 12207

United States

Tel: +1-518-618-1030

USA – Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453

Email: sales@transparencymarketresearch.com

Website: http://www.transparencymarketresearch.com