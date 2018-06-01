BC Industrial Services, LLC Offers Innovative Dishwashing Solutions

BC Industrial Services, LLC provides one-of-a-kind advanced, reliable, and customizable dishwashing solutions.

[VENTURA, 06/01/2018] – BC Industrial Services knows well-cleaned facilities and kitchens boost a brand image which, in turn, promotes brand loyalty and increases revenue. The company’s product service solutions help companies maintain a clean kitchen and a healthy environment.

Advanced Dishwashing Dosing Systems

BC Industrial Services, LLC offers Brightwell Dispensers’ one-of-a-kind dishwashing dosing systems. The system suits hardworking commercial environments well.

The company says, “They offer the most easy-to-use, resilient, and reliable models on the market.”

Brightwell Dispensers’ solid and reliable pumps work well with PCL-controlled machines, card-reader machines, small washer extractors, tunnel machines, and large machines (both intelligent and non-intelligent) that take up loads weighing up to 100kg.

The company says Brightwater Dispensers provide a wide array of accessories to help in installing laundry dosing units. It also offers comprehensive technical training to all customers upon request.

High-Quality, Reliable System Design

BC Industrial Services, LLC assures companies that Quantura Dishwash Dosing Systems offer class-leading compact technology. It features innovative and contemporary designs to meet the demands of the commercial dishwashing environments of today.

The company assures that the system comes with flexible solutions and premium features at a reasonable price. Quantura’s reliable system design allows easy installation and operation.

Customized and Biodegradable Cleaning Solutions

Every customer’s needs for cleaning and sanitizing vary. BC Industrial Services, LLC knows that from location to soil load, customers differ.

“We will custom tailor a cleaning and sanitizing program to each job application. Clean and sanitize with precision and accuracy – and save more money – with BCI’s chemical dilution control systems,” the company says.

BC Industrial Services, LLC, knows that cleaning processes break down into their most basic parts. Since the chemistry happening at a molecular level powers out soils, cleans, and sanitizes, the company’s chemical concentrates maintain a proportion by way of dilution control systems.

About BC Industrial Services, LLC

BC Industrial Services, LLC has proven its reliability in helping customers achieve and maintain a high level of cleanliness. Established in 2006, it provides cost-efficient sanitation solution programs for the healthcare and hospitality industry. Through its product solutions, BC Industrial Services, LLC helps various departments in achieving an efficient sanitation process to maintain a healthy and sanitary environment.

