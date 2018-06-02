FSSAI regulations for caffeinated beverages

Recently, the Food standard and safety authority of India (FSSAI) put forward some regulations for caffeinated beverages. These caffeinated beverages are the same ones that USA refuses to put any sorts of regulations on.

Started back in July 1 2016, it was informed to the masses through a notification that said that beverages can only be sold by vendors if they abide by the rules setup by the FSSAI.

The regulations that have been setup for these beverages do not only entail the measure of how much additives and foods are allowed, but also data to be printed on the labels of these packages.

FSSAI Regulations are as Follows:

1. For the Non-alcoholic beverages:

a. If the amount of caffeine per litre in the non-alcoholic beverages exceed 145 mg per litre, they would be labelled as “caffeinated beverages”

b. The amount of caffeine in these drinks should not exceed beyond 300 mg.

c. Drinks that fall under this category include Red bull, Tzinga, Cloud 9 and Monster.

d. All these drinks would have present complete quantum of caffeine content to the customers.

2. For carbonated beverages:

a. These beverages won’t fall under the above category until and unless the caffeine content exceeds 145 mg mark.

3. There need to be a health mention on the labels of these beverages that should state “consume not more than 500ml per day”.

4. There is also a set amount of vitamins like thiamine, riboflavin, niacin, vitamin B11 and Vitamin B12 that the beverages can have.

5. Now, if the amount of caffeine is nearing the maximum threshold that has been set, the company would have to mention “high caffeine” in the label along with a cautionary note that states “not recommended for children, pregnant and lactating women, persons sensitive to caffeine.”

6. There is another notification that states that the companies that sell packaged drinking water to make use of poly carbonate and poly terephthalate.

However, you discount the last point as being a simple guide rather than being an actual part of the regulation. That being said, it is necessary for companies to follow through with the rest of mentioned food regulations as not doing so would incur heavy penalties.

