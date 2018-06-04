Bio-Alcohols Market Forecast to 2022 Company Trending Top Most Key Players Demand Revenue Features Value Share Size

Bio-Alcohol Market:

Overview:

Global Bio-Alcohol is growing with high pace and is expected to reach 110 billion by 2022 with CAGR of 8.8% between to 2016-2022.

Global Bio-Alcohols market is expected to grow at a faster pace owing to increase in scarcity of non-renewable resources and fluctuating prices of crude oil. Growing need of vehicles with increase in population has driven the demand for Bio-fuels in emerging economies along with opening opportunities for bio-alcohol market. Bio-alcohol is eco-friendly, renewable and helps in reducing carbon footprint as compared to conventional fuels.

Global Bio-Alcohols are sustainable chemicals extracted from fermentation of cellulose or sugar. Manufacturer of Bio-alcohol are using feedstock such as biomass to produce bio-alcohols. With development of advanced technology, cellulosic biomass is increasing it usage in industries which is expected to support the growth of bio-alcohol market. In order to accelerate the growth of bio-alcohol market, these technologies need to be made available across the globe.

Applications:

Global Bio-Alcohol is growing demand in transportation industry as it is alternative to gasoline. Bio-ethanol is leading segment owing to less atmospheric reactivity and is highly octane fuel alternative to gasoline. Reducing oxidation formulations, bioethanol is highly preferable in power generation industry. Bio-methanol is second leading segment owing to growth in production of bio-methanol from waste or biomass.

Data integration and capabilities are analysed to support the findings and study the predicted geographical segmentations. Various key variables and regression models were considered to calculate the trajectory of bio-alcohols market. Detailed analysis is explained and given importance to with best working models.

Geographically, the segmentation is done into several key regions like North America, Middle East & Africa, Asia Pacific, Europe and Latin America. The production, consumption, revenue, shares in mill UDS, growth rate of bio-alcohols market during the forecast period of 2016 to 2022 is well explained.

Competitive Key Players:

BASF SE,

Fulcrum Bioenergy Inc.,

Cool Planet Energy Solutions,

E.I. du Pont de Nemours & Co.,

Harvest Power Inc.,

Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation,

Myriant Corporation,

Mascoma LLC,

Butamax Advanced Biofuels LLC,

Red Rock BioFuels LLC.

