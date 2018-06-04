Ceiling Tiles Market – Future Scope Detailed Analysis to 2023

Study on Ceiling Tiles Market by Infinium Global Research is comprehensive presentation of qualitative and quantitative research to identify key trends, growth prospects, drivers, restraints and opportunities in the Global market. The report also deep dives into the sub-segments of Ceiling Tiles Market by Product Type (Mineral Wool, Metal, Gypsum, Others), by Application Type (Commercial, Healthcare, Industrial, Educational, Others) through main geographies in the Global Market such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and RoW. Browse through over 100 tables and figures to get complete view of the global and regional markets of Ceiling Tiles over the period of 2017 to 2023. This report also provides the existing competitive scenario of some of the key players of the Global Ceiling Tiles Market which includes company profiling of Armstrong World Industries, Inc., ROCKFON, Chicago Metallic Corporation, LLC, Knauf, SAS International, Saint-Gobain S.A., USG Corporation, and OdenwaldFaserplattenwerk GmbH (OWA).

Geographic Coverage and Analysis:

Ceiling tiles market is mature in North America and Europe due to existing construction industries, the US particularly dominates construction market globally where ceiling tiles are used largely. On the other hand, future growth of global ceiling tiles market is expected to be observed from developing regions such as Asia-Pacific and Latin America owing to the rising infrastructure development. Whereas, the commercial segment is expected to witness fastest growth due to urbanization, industrial ceiling tiles segment is expected to be the second largest in the global ceiling tiles market.

Companies Profiled:

Table of Contents:

1. Preface

1.1. Report description

1.2. Research methods

1.3. Research approaches

2. Executive summary

3. Global Ceiling Tiles Market Overview

3.1. Introduction

3.2. Market dynamics

3.2.1. Drivers

3.2.2. Restraints

3.2.3. Opportunities

3.3. Porter’s five forces analysis

3.4. Key Investment Market analysis

3.5. Competitive landscape in the Ceiling Tiles Market

4. Global Ceiling Tiles Market Analysis, by Product Type (USD Million) 2017-2023

4.1. Mineral Wool

4.2. Metal

4.3. Gypsum

4.4. Others

5. Global Ceiling Tiles Market Analysis, by Application Type (USD Million) 2017-2023

5.1. Commercial

5.2. Healthcare

5.3. Industrial

5.4. Educational

5.5. Others (residential, malls, etc.)

6. Global Ceiling Tiles Market Analysis, Regional Analysis (USD Million) 2017-2023

6.1. North America

6.1.1. North America Ceiling Tiles Market by Product Type (USD million)

6.1.2. North America Ceiling Tiles Market by Application Type (USD million)

6.1.3. North America Ceiling Tiles Market by Country (USD million)

6.2. Europe

6.2.1. Europe Ceiling Tiles Market by Product Type (USD million)

6.2.2. Europe Ceiling Tiles Market by Application Type (USD million)

6.2.3. Europe Ceiling Tiles Market by Country (USD million)

6.3. Asia Pacific

6.3.1. Asia Pacific Ceiling Tiles Market by Product Type (USD million)

6.3.2. Asia Pacific Ceiling Tiles Market by Application Type (USD million)

6.3.3. Asia Pacific Ceiling Tiles Market by Country (USD million)

6.4. Latin America

6.4.1. Latin America Ceiling Tiles Market by Product Type (USD million)

6.4.2. Latin America Ceiling Tiles Market by Application Type (USD million)

6.4.3. Latin America Ceiling Tiles Market by Country (USD million)

6.5. Rest of the World (RoW)

6.5.1. RoW Ceiling Tiles Market by Product Type (USD million)

6.5.2. RoW Ceiling Tiles Market by Application Type (USD million)

6.5.3. RoW Ceiling Tiles Market by Sub-region (USD million)

7. Company profiles

7.1. Armstrong World Industries, Inc.

7.2. ROCKFON

7.3. Chicago Metallic Corporation, LLC

7.4. Knauf

7.5. SAS International

7.6. Saint-Gobain S.A.

7.7. USG Corporation

7.8. OdenwaldFaserplattenwerk GmbH (OWA)

7.9. Grenzebach BSH GmbH

