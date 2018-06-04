Global Radiotherapy Market Sales, Market Overview, Analysis Research Report 2023

Radiotherapy Market report provides the latest market data along with industry future trends, which keeps tracking of users driving revenue growth rate of Radiotherapy Market by product type(internal radiation therapy/brachytherapy and other), type (internal beam radiotherapy, external beam radiotherapy), application(internal beam therapy,external beam therapy), end user(ambulatory radiotherapy centers, hospital) market status and outlook of global and major regions, from manufacturers, and end industries. As this report is expected to help key players among the Radiotherapy Market it includes the five years Industry analysis and the 6 years annual forecast from 2017 to 2023. Some of the prominent participants in the Global Radiotherapy Market are Raysearch Laboratories, Pronova Solutions, LLC., Varian Medical Systems, Inc., Isoray Medical, Inc., Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, Elekta AB, Panacea Medical Technologies Pvt. Ltd., C. R. Bard, Inc., Mevion Medical Systems, Inc., Accuray Incorporated, Viewray Inc., IBA (ION Beam Applications SA), P-Cure Ltd. Nordion, Inc. and Theragenics Corporation. According to the report the Global Radiotherapy Market is projected to grow at a CAGR between 6.0% and 6.5% in terms of value over the period of 2017-2023.

The Improvement in Cancer Treatment Technology and Emerging Healthy Compensation Plans are the Drivers for the Global Radiotherapy Market

The report identified that global radiotherapy is driven by factors such as increasing advancement in radiation oncology in the healthcare industry, improvement in cancer treatment technology and emerging healthy compensation plans are the drivers for the global radiotherapy market. While the restraining factors include high cost of treatments, healthcare expenditure, lack of infrastructure, and lack of sufficient training and skills. Alternative treatment procedures are also one of the restraining factors for the growth of global radiotherapy market. Further, the report identifies the opportunities in the world market as increasing government initiatives, and rising incidence of cancer.

The report on global radiotherapy market covers the segments based on product type, type, application and end user. The product type of radiotherapy includes internal radiation therapy/brachytherapy, external beam radiation therapy and systemic radiotherapy. On the basis of type includes internal beam radiotherapy, external beam radiotherapy and systemic radiotherapy. On the basis of application the global radiotherapy market is segmented as internal beam therapy and external beam therapy .on the basis of end user the global radiotherapy market is segmented as ambulatory radiotherapy centers, hospital and cancer research institutes.

The External Beam Radiotherapy Segment Accounted For the Largest Share of the Market

The report provides regional analysis covering geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World. In this section the key trends and market size for each geography are provided over the period of 2015 – 2023.Globally, North America market dominated the world radiotherapy devices, followed by Europe. Europe and Asia Pacific are also among the leading contributors of revenue to the global. Furthermore, Asia Pacific market is expected to grow at the highest CAGR over the forecast period 2017-2023.Due to rapid increase in population, improvements in healthcare infrastructure, and increasing number of new cancer patients in region such as India and China.

Major Key Players Mentioned in this Research Report

The report provides profiles of the companies in the global radiotherapy market such as, Raysearch Laboratories, Pronova Solutions, LLC., Varian Medical Systems, Inc., Isoray Medical, Inc., Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, Elekta AB, Panacea Medical Technologies Pvt. Ltd., C. R. Bard, Inc., Mevion Medical Systems, Inc., Accuray Incorporated, Viewray Inc., IBA (ION Beam Applications SA), P-Cure Ltd. Nordion, Inc. and Theragenics Corporation.

Report Highlights:

The report provides deep insights on demand forecasts, market trends and micro and macro indicators. In addition, this report provides insights on the factors that are driving and restraining the global radiotherapy market. Moreover, IGR-Growth Matrix analysis given in the report brings an insight on the investment areas that existing or new market players can consider. The report provides insights into the market using analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis and DRO analysis of radiotherapy market. Moreover, the study highlights current marketradiotherapy market radiotherapy market that will impact the demand during the forecast period. Moreover, the competitive analysis given in each regional market brings an insight on the market share of the leading players. Additionally, the analysis highlights rise and fall in the market shares of the key players in the market.This report will help manufacturers, suppliers and distributors of the radiotherapy market to understand the present and future trends in this market and formulate their strategies accordingly.

Table of Contents:-

1. Preface

1.1. Report Description

1.2. Research Methods

1.3. Research Approaches

2. Executive Summary

3. Global Radiotherapy Market Overview

3.1. Introduction

3.2. Market dynamics

3.2.1. Drivers

3.2.2. Restraints

3.2.3. Opportunities

3.3. Porter’s five forces analysis

3.4. Competitive landscape in the Radiotherapy Market

4. Global Radiotherapy Market analysis, by Product Type (USD Million) 2017 – 2023

4.1. Internal Beam Radiotherapy/Brachytherapy

4.1.1. Electronic Brachytherapy Products

4.1.2. Applicators and Afterloaders

4.1.3. Seeds

4.2. External Beam Radiotherapy

4.2.1. Compact Advanced Radiotherapy Devices

4.2.2. Electron-Emitting High-Energy Linear Accelerators (Linac)

4.2.2.1. Tomotherapy

4.2.2.2. Cyberknife

4.2.2.3. Gamma Knife

4.2.3. Proton Therapy Systems

4.2.3.1. Cyclotrons

4.2.3.2. Synchrotrons

4.3. Systemic Radiotherapy

4.3.1. Samarium-153

4.3.2. Iobenguane (I-131)

4.3.3. Rhenium-186

4.3.4. Other Systemic Radiotherapy Products

5. Global Radiotherapy Market, By Type (USD million) 2017 – 2023

5.1. Internal Beam Radiotherapy

5.1.1. Low-Dose-Rate Brachytherapy

5.1.2. High-Dose-Rate Brachytherapy

5.2. External Beam Radiotherapy

5.2.1. 3D Conformal Radiotherapy

5.2.2. Image-Guided Radiotherapy

5.2.3. Particle/Proton Beam Therapy

5.2.4. Intensity-Modulated Radiotherapy

5.2.5. Tomotherapy

5.2.6. Stereotactic Therapy

5.2.7. Volumetric Modulated Arc Therapy

5.3. Systemic Radiotherapy

5.3.1. Instillation Radiotherapy

5.3.2. Intravenous Radiotherapy

5.3.3. Oral Radiotherapy

6. Global Radiotherapy Market, By Application (USD Million) 2017 – 2023

6.1. Internal Beam Radiotherapy/Brachytherapy

6.1.1. Breast Cancer

6.1.2. Penile Cancer

6.1.3. Gynecological Cancer

6.1.4. Cervical Cancer

6.1.5. Prostate Cancer

6.1.6. Other Cancers

6.2. External Beam Radiation Therapy

6.2.1. Head and Neck Cancer

6.2.2. Lung Cancer

6.2.3. Prostate Cancer

6.2.4. Colorectal Cancer

6.2.5. Breast Cancer

6.2.6. Other Cancers

7. Global Radiotherapy Market analysis, by End user (USD Million) 2017 – 2023

7.1. Ambulatory Radiotherapy centers

7.2. Hospital

7.3. Cancer Research Institutes

8. Global Radiotherapy Market Analysis, Regional Analysis (USD Million) 2017 – 2023

8.1. North America

8.1.1. North America Radiotherapy Market by Product Type (USD Million)

8.1.2. North America Radiotherapy Market by Type (USD Million)

8.1.3. North America Radiotherapy Market by Applications (USD Million)

8.1.4. North America Radiotherapy Market by End user industry (USD Million)

8.1.5. North America Radiotherapy Market by country (USD Million)

8.2. Europe

8.2.1. Europe Radiotherapy Market by Product Type (USD Million)

8.2.2. Europe Radiotherapy Market by Type (USD Million)

8.2.3. Europe Radiotherapy Market by Applications (USD Million)

8.2.4. Europe Radiotherapy Market by End user industry (USD Million)

8.2.5. Europe Radiotherapy Market by country (USD Million)

8.3. Asia Pacific

8.3.1. Asia Pacific Radiotherapy Market by Product Type (USD Million)

8.3.2. Asia Pacific Radiotherapy Market by Type (USD Million)

8.3.3. Asia Pacific Radiotherapy Market by Applications (USD Million)

8.3.4. Asia Pacific Radiotherapy Market by End User Industry (USD Million)

8.3.5. Asia Pacific Radiotherapy Market by Country (USD Million)

8.4. Rest of the World (RoW)

8.4.1. RoW Radiotherapy Market by Product Type (USD Million)

8.4.2. RoW Radiotherapy Market by Type (USD Million)

8.4.3. RoW Radiotherapy Market by Applications (USD Million)

8.4.4. RoW Radiotherapy Market by End User Industry (USD Million)

8.4.5. RoW Radiotherapy Market by Sub-region (USD Million)

9. Company profiles

9.1. Raysearch Laboratories,

9.2. Pronova Solutions, LLC.

9.3. Varian Medical Systems, Inc.

9.4. Isoray Medical, Inc

9.5. Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

9.6. Elekta AB

9.7. Panacea Medical Technologies Pvt. Ltd.

9.8. C. R. Bard, Inc.

9.9. Mevion Medical Systems, Inc

9.11. Accuray Incorporated

9.12. Viewray Inc.

9.13. IBA (ION Beam Applications SA)

9.14. P-Cure Ltd. Nordion, Inc.

9.15. Theragenics Corporation.

