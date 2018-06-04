LANXESS: Matthias L. Wolfgruber voted in as new Chairman of the Supervisory Board

 Wolfgruber succeeds Dr. Rolf Stomberg

 Dr. Rolf Stomberg appointed as Honorary Chairman of the Supervisory Board

 Pamela Knapp joins the Supervisory Board

Cologne – Dr. Matthias L. Wolfgruber (64) is the new Chairman of the Supervisory Board of LANXESS AG. At its constituent meeting, the Supervisory Board of the specialty chemicals company elected the doctor of chemistry and former CEO of Altana AG as the successor to Dr. Rolf Stomberg (78), who resigned from his office after the end of today’s Annual Stockholders’ Meeting. Wolfgruber has been a member of the Supervisory Body as a stockholder representative since 2015.

“LANXESS has undergone extensive change in recent years, and is on a stable course for growth. We aim to bring the full potential of this Group to fruition in the years ahead. In my new role, I am looking forward to continuing down our chosen path and breaking new ground in conjunction with the Board of Management and all employees,” said Wolfgruber.

On his re-election to the Supervisory Board in 2015, Stomberg had announced that he would not be serving his full term of office. However, he will maintain links with the company: At its meeting today, the newly formed Supervisory Board appointed him as its Honorary Chairman. “Rolf Stomberg helped to write LANXESS’s story chapter by chapter, and it bears his own inimitable signature. We would like to thank Dr. Stomberg for his outstanding service to the company by making him Honorary Chairman of the Supervisory Board,” added Wolfgruber.

Pamela Knapp (60) has joined the LANXESS Supervisory Board as a new member. She was elected by the stockholders at the Annual Stockholders’ Meeting held today (May 15, 2018). The economics graduate was previously CFO at the listed market-research company GFK SE in Nuremberg, Germany. Prior to that, she held various managerial roles at the Siemens Group.