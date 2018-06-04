Susha Satish narrates a heart-warming story of the younger generation through her novel ‘The Song of the Caged Bird’

New Delhi, 4th June 2018: Susha Satish has published her debut novel ‘The Song of the Caged Bird’ with Notion Press, India’s fastest growing self-publishing company.

The author has been an educator for the past three decades and is extremely close to her students. She loves spending time with them as it provides her with the opportunity to interact, understand, support and guide them. Her students’ real-life incidents have inspired her to pen down this book. It provides a refreshing narration about love and life from this generation’s perspective.

The Song of the Caged Bird is the story of the arrogant Yash and simple yet vivacious

Malini, two completely different persons with different mindsets and ambitions. Yash is the son of a real-estate businessman who has a clear-cut plan for his future while Malini is a small town girl from a middle-class family who wants to make it big on her own. Both of them meet in college and Yash falls in love with her, but their cultures and outlook on life are different. Will they be able to be together despite all the differences? The narration takes the reader through unexpected twists and turns by finally revealing a surprising climax.

Speaking about the novel, Susha Satish the author of the book said, ‘’I have spent most of life interacting with my students. And so, I had an opportunity to observe them closely during their adolescent phase. This is the most crucial age in these youngsters lives’, when they meet new people, start coming out from the protection of parents and explore new relationships and do so much more. Being with them has helped me to look at life from a different perspective, and it has also changed my outlook on life and everything around me. They may have a different view on life, love and relationship, but when they feel strongly about something, they are completely different people. Through this book, I have aimed to present the story of this generation in all their struggles and heartbreaks, their passions and ambitions. I believe many young minds will be able to relate to the same.’’

The Song of the Caged Bird is currently out and available on Notion Press bookstore, Amazon, Flipkart and other e-commerce stores.

About the Author:

Susha Satish works as an educator and has been doing so for over three decades. She enjoys interacting with her students and gets most of the inspiration for her writing from them.

She is married and has a daughter. She shuttles between her workplace in Pune and her home in Kerala. She is a passionate animal lover, who enjoys listening to instrumental music in her spare time.