Automotive Roof System Market: Worldwide Industry Analysis and New Market Opportunities Explored

The most iconic style adoptions for cars, among all recent trends, is that of the automotive roof system. A car automotive roof system is an opening on the top of a car roof, which allows light or fresh air to enter into the car. Based on the type of car, automotive roof systems may be manually or automatically operated. They come in different shapes, sizes, and styles and act as an extra accessory and not a standard one. The automotive roof system market is a highly dynamic market and is expected to expand at a high growth rate during the forecast period. The development of new and diversified technologies is creating exciting opportunities within the automotive industry.

The driver for automotive roof system market is the increase in luxury and semi luxury class of vehicles in Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, and Middle East. The countries in Europe witness a sluggish demand for convertible automobiles, which is also expected to boost the automotive roof system market during the forecasting period. Stringent government policies regarding hazardous emissions are forcing key players to manufacture lightweight vehicles. This, in turn, is expected to fuel the global automotive roof system market.

Changing lifestyle of people coupled with rising disposable income and demand for premium cars are anticipated to boost the global automotive roof system market. Expansion of the market for MUVs and SUVs is also expected to fuel the global automotive roof system market. The aftermarket segment of the global automotive roof system is expected to expand at a significant growth rate during the forecast period. High cost is expected to be a restraining factor for the global automotive roof system market.

The global automotive roof system market can be segmented based on material, type, vehicle, sales channel, and region. In terms of material, the automotive roof system market can be divided into glass, and two other segments. The global automotive roof systems market was primarily driven by glass automotive roof systems, and is expected to hold a prominent share of the market by the end of the forecast period. Glass is a commonly utilized material in the manufacturing of automotive roof systems.

Glass automotive roof systems are preferred by consumers since they offer better transparency, along with an open and spacious atmosphere. In terms of type, the automotive roof system market can be classified into panoramic and three more segments. Latest innovations in the field of luxury vehicles are projected to boost the panoramic segment in the near future.

In terms of vehicle, the automotive roof system market can be split into passenger vehicle and commercial vehicle. The passenger vehicle segment can be further sub-segmented into hatchback cars, sedan cars, premium cars, and others. Sedans and hatchback cars have been grouped together in the automotive roof system market.

This vehicle segment presents significant opportunities for the automotive roof system market, as it is a prominent segment in the automotive industry and also because automotive roof systems are mostly utilized to lend a stylish appearance to these vehicles. Automakers provide automotive roof system as standard or optional equipment, based on which the price of the vehicle increases or decreases. Based on sales channel, the automotive roof system market can be segmented into OEM and aftermarket. Demand for automotive roof system systems in the OEM segment has increased significantly.

In terms of geography, the automotive roof system market can be segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America. North America is estimated to account for a prominent share, in terms of value and volume, for the automotive roof system market during the forecast period. The market in Europe and Asia Pacific is projected to expand during the forecast period. Developing countries such as China and India are expected to play a major role in the increase in vehicle production in the region. Furthermore, technological innovation in automotive roof system in vehicles such as sedan/hatchbacks and SUVs has boosted the demand for automotive roof system in Asia Pacific.

Key players operating in the global automotive roof system market include Webasto, Inalfa Roof Systems, Inteva, Magna International, Aisin Seiki, Nippon Sheet Glass Co., Ltd, Yachiyo Industry Company Ltd., Preh IMA Automation Evansville, and Continental AG.