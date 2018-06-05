Circulating Fluid Bed Boilers Market Business Opportunities, Growth Rate, Current Trends, Market Challenges & Industry Analysis Report by 2023

Pune, India, June, 2018 /MRFR Press Release/- The prime objective of Circulating Fluid Bed Boilers Market is to help the user understand the market in terms of its definition, segmentation, market potential, influential trends, and the challenges that the market is facing. Deep researches and analysis were done during the preparation of the report. The readers will find this report very helpful in understanding the market in depth.

Market Highlights

Steam boiler is as an equipment used for generation of heat through the heat transfer from a working fluid or water. Air supply with high pressure lifts the material and coal particles and keeps it in suspension. The thermal energy from water is converted into electricity through passage of steam into turbines in power plants. Circulating Fluid bed boilers has given boilers and power plant operators a greater flexibility in burning wide range of coal and other fuels. The circulating fluidized bed is a clean process with the ability to achieve lower emission pollutants. By using this technology more than 80% pollutants will be absorbed before released in the atmosphere. Global Circulating Fluid Bed Boilers market is expected to grow with the CAGR of approximately 2.5 % from 2018 to 2023.

Key Players

Alfa Laval AB

Alstom SA

Dongfang Boiler Group Co., Ltd.

AE&E Nanjing Boiler Co., Ltd

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises

Construction Company Limited

Regional Analysis

The geographic market is segmented as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World (RoW).North America region is the leading market for Circulating Fluid Bed Boilers market and is followed by Europe. Rising awareness for the need to control gas emission and increase operational efficiency are some of the factor driving the market towards growth.

Countries located in Asia Pacific is expected to account for higher share in the globally installed capacity base of CFB boilers. Moreover, rapid industrial development in the countries such as India and China where there are issues with continuous reliable electricity supply, is driving the demand for circulating fluid bed boilers. Also R&D activities will drive circulating fluid bed boilers market

