Combination Packs Market: Granular View of The Market from Various End-Use Segments

Combination Packs Market: Introduction

Manufacturers and brand owners around the world are seeking innovative ways to provide complementary and multiple product categories through singular packaging formats. Combination packs provide manufacturer and suppliers a flexible solution to cater different end use segments. Combination packs are popularly used in packaging of chemicals, cosmetics and pharmaceutical products. Ease and convenience in safe transport of hazardous chemicals for multiple container formats has supported the growth of global combination packs market.

Combination Packs Market: Segmentation

The global market for combination packs is segmented on the basis of product type and end use.

On the basis of product type the global market for combination packs is segmented as follows:

Blister Packs

Folding Cartons

Bottles

Cans

Corrugated Boxes

Others

Report Details https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/combination-packs-market.html

On the basis of end use the global market for combination packs is segmented as follows:

Food & Beverages

Hazardous Chemicals

Pharmaceuticals

Cosmetics and Personal Care

Homecare and Toiletries

Others

Combination Packs Market: Market Dynamics

The global market for combination packs is characterized by supply of packaging formats such as corrugated cases and cartons, folding cartons, plastic bottles, blister packs, etc. The market for combination packs is witnessing the emergence of packaging formats fabricated through thermoforming technology. Packaging manufacturers with thermoforming capabilities are supplying combination packs with custom or bespoke designs and functionalities.

Thermoforming technology allows manufacturers to customize packaging solution. Combination packs incorporated with customization features are expected to find lucrative market opportunities over the forecast period. In May 2017, pharmaceutical manufacturer Novartis Pharmaceuticals Corp. developed combination pack for its product Kisqali Femara. The combination pack provides solution for packaging of advanced breast cancer prescription products. The packaging design allows Novartis to employ the solution for varying dosages.

PDF Brochure For Future Advancements https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=37736

In 2014, packaging manufacturer Ecobliss received recognition for innovation in blister carton combination pack. The combination pack developed by Ecobliss constitutes a box shaped blister pack wherein the glued flaps are eliminated. The combination pack provides features of blister packaging and also of a folding carton. The combination pack developed by the company caters to packaging of healthcare products including prefilled syringe, needles, water bottled injection suspension, etc.

Combination packs have emerged as an effective packaging solution in the North America pharmaceutical packaging market. Innovation by manufacturers in the North America and Europe region is expected to spread across the Asia Pacific and GCC market due to shift in focus by multinational packaging manufacturers towards emerging markets.

Apart from pharmaceutical and healthcare packaging, combination packs are expected to continue new applications into varied end use segments such as food and beverages, cosmetics and personal care, homecare, etc. Cosmetics and personal care end use segments are expected to register considerably high CAGR over the forecast period, 2017-2027 as manufacturers and brands innovate in terms of product offering.

Download Table Of Content https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=T&rep_id=37736

Manufacturers and brand owners operating in the cosmetics and personal care segment are developing ways to provide multiple product categories through innovative packaging formats. Combination packs provide manufacturer and suppliers effective and flexible solution to cater to application in consumer products packaging. Combination packs also provide ease and convenience in safe transport of hazardous chemicals through complex supply chain processes.

Combination Packs Market: Regional Outlook

The Combination Packs market is segmented into 7 key regions including North America, Latin America, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa (MEA), Asia Pacific Excluding Japan (APEJ) and Japan.

Global Combination Packs Market: Competitive Landscape

Some of the players operating in the Combination Packs market include Nelson Container Corporation and Ecobliss Holding BV. The global market for combination packs is expected to witness entry of multinational as well as domestic packaging manufacturers over the forecast period, 2017-2027.